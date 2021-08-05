Underbelly is staging Fringe shows in an indoor ticketed venue in George Square Gardens and an outdoor setting for street performers and artists in Bristo Square.

Covid-19 restrictions are being eased by The Scottish Government almost in time for a return to the Fringe between 6 and 29 August 2021.

There will be live performances including shows such as The Magnets, Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho, Tom Stade, Myra Dubois, Marcel Lucont, Magical Bones and The Scummy Mummies. Tickets are now on sale here subject to a £1 online booking fee.



© Adam Robertson Photography –



In Bristo Square the format is pay what you want direct to the street performers who will entertain you.

There may be fixed capacity and managed queues at these venues, at least until Monday, and visitors to the gardens may have to register their contact details for Test and Protect reasons.

Underbelly Directors Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said: “Fringe is back and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Although this year looks a little different, we’re committed to keeping the flame burning and we’re much looking forward to presenting our programme of festival favourites to keep Edinburgh entertained this August. This is such an important time for our artists and our team, and we can’t wait to be working with them again and to seeing you at a show. None of this would be possible without the support of the Scottish Government and we’re incredibly grateful to them for their support for this festival and our sector generally.”

www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk

