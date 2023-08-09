Underbelly has added more names to the already star-studded roster of artists who will perform at its charity fundraiser.

With Frank Skinner and Adam Kay confirmed today Underbelly has announced that Comedian Larry Dean will host the event with Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Abandoman will also perform on the night.

100% of box office income will go to The Brain Tumour Charity – the world’s leading brain tumour charity, and a cause close to Underbelly’s heart. Underbelly Director, Ed Bartlam, and his wife Lucinda lost their son Alfie to a brain tumour when he was only seven, in August 2019.

So far Underbelly has raised more than £100,000 for the charity. Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, yet research into this type of cancer is the least funded.

Ed Bartlam, Underbelly’s co-founder said: “I am so delighted that we are able to present the fifth of our Brain Tumour Benefit shows at Underbelly this year. The support from comedians and audiences for these shows has been incredible and we’ve raised over £100,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity since our first show in 2017.

“My wife and I have committed to raising £1.5 million by 2025 to fund a specific paediatric brain tumour research and new treatment project based in Cambridge. We’re doing this through a range of fundraising events and we’ve already raised £500,000. Just £1M more to go! This annual Fringe show is a crucial part of our fundraising drive, so do please buy a ticket to watch a truly amazing line up of comedians and raise money for this vital cause. It’s a win-win!”

Gina Almond, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “It is wonderful news that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit comedy gig is happening again this year and we cannot thank our brilliant partners, Underbelly, enough for their continued support in raising vital funds for research and awareness of the devastating impact of a brain tumour.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 and they reduce life expectancy by 27 years, the highest of any cancer and this must change. The Brain Tumour Charity is committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts. We can only strive towards our goal of people with a brain tumour living longer and better lives with the support from people like Ed, Charlie and the truly fantastic Underbelly team.

“I’m delighted that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit gig has become a regular feature during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and, having seen the fantastic line up for this year, I know it will be an utterly hilarious evening. Thank you all for your exceptional support.”

Underbelly’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit

7.15pm

Tue 15 Aug

McEwan Hall, Underbelly Bristo Square

Tickets: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/underbellys-big-brain-tumour-benefit

