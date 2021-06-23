Volunteer litter pickers from Fort Kinnaird recently joined the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean in a bid to help tidy up Edinburgh.

A team of nine volunteers joined forces for its first community litter pick, where they conquered the stretch from Fort Kinnaird to The Jewel.

In a team effort, William Grigg, Lindy Watson, David Overton, Liam Smith, William Urban, Colin McEwen, Kevin Dargavel, James Stevenson and Alan Mcgoldrick from the Fort Kinnaird team collected 15 bags of mixed waste and bottles.

Following the success, volunteers from Fort Kinnaird will continue with their community litter picks on a monthly basis, as the centre continues its commitment to minimising the impact it has on its local community.

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re really proud to be participating in this year’s Great British Spring Clean, joining thousands of people across the UK to clear litter from our streets, parks and benches. It’s been great to help tidy up our local area and to give back to our local community in Edinburgh.”

