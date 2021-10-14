To celebrate the launch of its brand-new breakfast menu, Frankie & Benny’s at Fort Kinnaird is offering free a breakfast to anyone who wears their pyjamas to the restaurant.

Running until midday on Sunday 17 October, customers will have the chance to try the new breakfast items including a fruity French Toast, a Beef Brisket Hash, and a Breakfast Wrap filled with cheese, sausage, bacon, potato tots and fried egg.

To enjoy a free breakfast up to the value of £10, all customers need to do is turn up in their pyjamas, snap a picture of them and their meal and share it on their socials with the hashtag #PJsAtFrankies.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “What better way for Frankie & Benny’s to launch their new breakfast menu than to get shoppers dressed in their comfiest pj’s before tucking into some tasty new dishes – all for free!

“If you’re hoping to join the pyjama party at Fort Kinnaird this week, make sure to get booked in as I’m sure it’ll prove popular with our visitors.”

Visit the Fort Kinnaird Frankie & Benny’s restaurant by booking a table online, or by calling 0131 669 3190.

