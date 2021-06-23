Cobbinshaw Angling Association have a special fishing boat for the disabled now on site and you can see it during the club’s Open Day on Sunday, July 4 from 10am.

The boat is fitted with a hydraulic ramp to help load a wheelchair and it also has detachable railings to assist with boarding.

The centre is clear allowing a comfortable seat for those not in a wheelchair and it has probed a real bonus for anglers at the popular fishery near West Calder.

Our picture shows Andy Fry, the club’s assistant fishery manager, fitting a ramp which will help wheelchairs onto the boat.

Attendees will also see the facilities on offer which include over 20 other boats moored in a special harbour only a few steps from the sizeable car park. All boats have motors fitted.

This is a members only club with an annual subscription but Andy Anderson (pictured right), the secretary, said that Cobbinshaw offers some of the finest fishing facilities in Scotland.

The water, which is stocked weekly with 400 fish, is 240 acres in size and is around 5K from West Calder in West Lothian.

