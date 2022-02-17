Fort Kinnaird has announced Craigmillar-based Thistle Foundation as the latest charity partner to be supported by its on site ‘Giving Box’.

Shoppers can visit the Giving Box, which is located outside Boots and Toni Macaroni, to use contactless payment to easily donate £3, £5 or £10 to the charity while at Fort Kinnaird.

Thistle provides support to local people who live with long-term health conditions, including long covid, or challenging life situations. Through one-to-one wellbeing coaching, group-based wellbeing courses and peer-led activities, Thistle supports people to live well and take back control of their lives.

The charity, which received over 450 new requests for support in 2021, also offers accessible physical activity support and wellbeing activities such as Tai Chi, inclusive cycling and walking groups.

Throughout 2021 Fort Kinnaird’s Giving Box raised funds for two other local charities, Niddrie-based Venchie Children & Young People’s Project, and Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids Christmas Mission.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “Our relationship with the local community is extremely important to us, and teaming up with Thistle will mean we’re helping to improve the lives of some of those living closest to us.

“Our visitors are always very generous, and we’d like to say a huge thank you for their continued support. Their donations will be vital in ensuring the team at Thistle can continue with their brilliant work, helping those who need it most.”

Gail Begg, community and corporate partnerships lead at Thistle, said: “We’re so pleased to be Fort Kinnaird’s latest charity partner. Many of the people we support live and shop in the local area and it’s wonderful to be working together with a local business.

“As well as supporting people in-person at Thistle’s Centre of Wellbeing in Craigmillar, we’ve been providing remote support throughout the pandemic so that people who aren’t able to travel to us can still access support. The pandemic has been particularly challenging for people living with long term health conditions and disabilities, so our support has been – and continues to be – needed now more than ever.

“We rely heavily on funding and the money raised at Fort Kinnaird will help ensure we can continue to provide essential support and stop someone’s health crisis from becoming a life crisis.”

