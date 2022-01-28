With just a few days left of Veganuary, thinking of ways to keep dishes new and exciting can be a challenge. For those looking for inspiration, or a treat that doesn’t break your resolution, here’s five vegan-friendly options at Fort Kinnaird that will keep tastebuds satisfied.

Enjoy some ‘vegatsu’ at wagamama

With wagamama committing to making half of its menu meat-free by 2022, there is a growing number of vegan options available at the restaurant in Fort Kinnaird – which is open until 9.00pm every day.

With dishes including silky, rich kareborosuramen, vegan ribs and vegatsu on the menu, those in search of a vegan meal will be spoilt for choice. Check out the menu here.

Try the vegan experience at Frankie & Benny’s

Frankie & Benny’s has long been a family favourite and the chain now has a host of vegan options on their menu for those looking to try more plant-based options.

The Tower Beet Burger, loaded with vegan mozzarella, sliced aubergine, napolitana sauce and torn basil is a mouthwatering option, while the vegan peperoni pizza along with plantballs Italiano and vegan ice cream mean there is something for everyone at Frankie & Benny’s.

The restaurant at Fort Kinnaird is open until 9.00pm from Monday to Thursday and until 10.00pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making it an ideal way to complete your day out.

Experience the ‘Angry Vegan’ at Bread Meats Bread

Bread Meats Bread has been a hit at Fort Kinnaird ever since it opened its doors, and the restaurant has a number of incredible vegan options.

Using Moving Mountains Plant Based Burgers, the team at Bread Meats Bread have developed a range of delicious burgers, including the ‘Cheesy M&M’ and the ‘Angry Vegan’, for those looking for a fantastic burger, without the meat.

Find out more about Bread Meats Bread’s largest restaurant in Scotland here.

Get the best of the Plant Kitchen range at M&S

This bestselling range at M&S is a staple for those looking to create plant-based meals at home.

Spice up your night with tacos made with Plant Kitchen fishless goujons or pack a punch with crispy BBQ wings inspired by the flavours of Korea.

After a sweet treat? Plant Kitchen now offers salted caramel cookie dough – perfect for layering with fruit and dairy-free ice cream.

Pop into the Fort Kinnaird store to discover the full range.

The vegan treats are sweet at Hotel Chocolat

Luxury British chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat is well known for its incredible chocolate selection, but did you know the retailer also stocks a host of vegan options?

With the ‘vegan sleekster’ selection box and the ‘all dark vegan chocolate hamper’ available, pop in store to see the incredible range of vegan sweet treats.

