There was Wednesday night action in the SWPL this week as Hearts took on Spartans at Oriam, and Hibernian faced Motherwell who sit one place behind them in the table.

Unlike the men’s side, who were playing the same opponent on Wednesday night, Hibs women were able to secure the three points, while Hearts fought from a goal down to register a 1-1 draw against Edinburgh rivals Spartans.

Spartans were buoyed with confidence despite Sunday’s defeat to Glasgow City, as McMahon converted Clelland’s cross in the 25th minute top put the away side 1-0 up. Spartans were in the ascendancy throughout the rest of the first half, constantly threatening Hearts’ left hand side, while failing to score another goal.

It appeared that Spartans were going to see out the game as victors until McKay’s 80th minute wide free kick sailed past Spartans keeper Harrison, who was unsighted. The equaliser was the full back’s first goal for the Jambos. That gave either side side ten minutes to try and edge the tie in either direction – it was Spartans who threatened most, twice asking questions of Hearts’ keeper Parker-Smith, the pick of the bunch being McQuillan’s 90th minute strike which hit the woodwork.

Hibs were playing away from their usual home of the Tony Macaroni Arena and settled for Penicuik Park on a windy Wednesday night. It was a cagey first half which saw both sides struggle to create any chances of note.

Hibs would eventually break the deadlock through Morrison. She scrambled Coyle’s low cross over the line at the start of the second half, putting the home side 1-0 up in Penicuik. Hibs controlled the game from then on, and despite a late onslaught from Motherwell, were to remain in the ascendancy. The victory means that Hibs go nine points clear of Motherwell, sitting comfortably in fourth position in the table, but without a realistic aim of challenging the top three sides.

