This is World Vegan Month and with COP26 taking place just along the M8 in Glasgow many East coasters may be tempted to explore more vegan alternatives in an effort to reduce their impact on the planet.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a relaxed vegan dinner with friends or vegan-friendly fashion and beauty products, here’s five ways to celebrate World Vegan Month at Fort Kinnaird:

1. Enjoy some ‘vegatsu’ at wagamama

With wagamama committing to making half of its menu meat-free by 2022, there is a growing number of vegan options available at the restaurant in Fort Kinnaird – which is open until 9.00pm every day.

With dishes including silky, rich kareborosuramen, vegan ribs and vegatsu on the menu, those in search of a vegan meal will be spoilt for choice. Check out the menu here.

2. Try the vegan experience at Frankie & Benny’s

Frankie & Benny’s has long been a family favourite and the chain now has a host of vegan options on their menu for those looking to try more plant-based options.

The Tower Beet Burger, loaded with vegan mozzarella, sliced aubergine, napolitana sauce and torn basil is a mouthwatering option, while the vegan peperoni pizza along with plantballs Italiano and vegan ice cream mean there is something for everyone at Frankie & Benny’s.

The restaurant at Fort Kinnaird is open until 9.00pm from Monday to Thursday and until 10.00pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making it an ideal way to complete your day out.

3. Experience the ‘Angry Vegan’ at Bread Meats Bread

Bread Meats Bread has been a hit at Fort Kinnaird ever since it opened its doors, and the restaurant has a number of incredible vegan options.

Using Moving Mountains Plant Based Burgers, the team at Bread Meats Bread have developed a range of delicious burgers, including the ‘Cheesy M&M’ and the ‘Angry Vegan’, for those looking for a fantastic burger, without the meat.

Find out more about Bread Meats Bread’s largest restaurant in Scotland here.

4. Get the best of the Plant Kitchen range at M&S

This bestselling range at M&S is a staple for those looking to create plant-based meals at home.

Spice up your night with tacos made with Plant Kitchen fishless goujons or pack a punch with crispy BBQ wings inspired by the flavours of Korea.

After a sweet treat? Plant Kitchen now offers salted caramel cookie dough – perfect for layering with fruit and dairy-free ice cream.

Pop into the Fort Kinnaird store to discover the range.

5. The vegan treats are sweet at Hotel Chocolat

Luxury British chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat is well known for its incredible chocolate selection, but did you know the retailer also stocks a host of vegan options?

With the ‘vegan sleekster’ selection box and the ‘all dark vegan chocolate hamper’ available, pop in store to see the incredible range of vegan sweet treats.

6. Put some pep in your step with vegan shoes from OFFICE

There’s never been so much choice when it comes to vegan fashion. Some of the world’s biggest fashion brands are now making clothing, shoes and bags using materials like recycled ocean plastic and reclaimed water bottles to reduce their impact on the planet.

OFFICE is a great example of how giving up leather doesn’t mean giving up on style. Stop by to browse its range of vegan shoes from brands including Dr. Martens and Blowfish.

Pop into the Fort Kinnaird store to discover the vegan range.

7. Going green at the big screen with ODEON

Your big vegan day out doesn’t have to stop when you head for the big screen at Fort Kinnaird’s ODEON cinema.

ODEON’s popcorn is vegan and the cinema’s dairy-free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is suitable for vegans if you’re feeling indulgent. Check out what’s showing at ODEON Cinema.

