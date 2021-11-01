Trams to Newhaven have just shared some new facial reconstructions made in partnership with the University of Dundee, using the remains discovered during the excavation of South Leith Parish Church during 2020.

There were about 150 to 200 graves in the churchyard on Constitution Street, which used to extend across the roadway, had to be excavated to allow the tram line to be laid there. These remains date from 1300 to 1650.

The images produced were created with 3D scanners, and show a woman aged 25-35 as she may have looked today and in the late medieval period.

We wrote about the discovery of the remains here.

Remains found under the proposed tram track on Constitution Street PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

