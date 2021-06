Trams to Newhaven is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the city in years, linking the end of the existing tramline at York Place to Newhaven where the tram will end at present.

This means the first line from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven will be complete, and the first passengers will be jumping on a tram in 2023 if the project timetable is adhered to.

The team engaged a film production company to film some drone footage of their progress which is shown below

Ocean Terminal plans updated in 2021

