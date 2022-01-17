The Tram to Newhaven project is progressing and now the roundabout at Picardy Place has become the focus of the latest work.

It is here from spring 2023 that there will be a new interchange for Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses. While pedestrians can access the area at all points during construction, it is an area for vehicles to avoid for now while track laying progresses.

Access from Picardy Place to Broughton Street is not allowed for the time being. The new layout will be in place until May and there are diversion routes signposted for all vehicles travelling from London Road to Picardy Place.

Lothian Buses have details of their diversion routes on their website.

York Place closure westbound until further notice:

Services 10, 11, 16 will run Leith Walk, Picardy Place, Leith Street, and Princes Street southbound only. Northbound buses continue to serve York Place.

Leith Street closure northbound until further notice:

Service 19 will run Princes Street, Waterloo Place, Regent Road, Montrose Terrace, and Abbeyhill in both directions . Evening journeys between Granton and the city centre will terminate at Waterloo Place.

. Evening journeys between Granton and the city centre will terminate at Waterloo Place. Services 1, 4, 22, 34 will run Princes Street, South St David Street, North St David Street, York Place, and Picardy Place eastbound only. Westbound buses continue to serve Leith Street.

only. Westbound buses continue to serve Leith Street. Service 25 will run Princes Street, Waterloo Place, Regent Road, and Easter Road eastbound only. Westbound buses continue to serve Leith Street.

only. Westbound buses continue to serve Leith Street. Service N25 will start/terminate at Waterloo Place.

Services N16, N22, N26, N106, N113, N124 will run Princes Street, South St David Street, North St David Street, York Place, and Picardy Place eastbound only. Westbound buses follow their normal routes.

only. Westbound buses follow their normal routes. Lothian Country NightBuses N28 and N43 will continue to depart from Leith Street.

Other services already affected due to the closure of North Bridge northbound:

Both directions

Service 8 is diverted in both directions via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, Dundas Street, Great King Street, Drummond Place, London Street, and Bellevue.

Services 26 and 44 is diverted in both directions via Princes Street, Waterloo Place, Regent Road, and Montrose Terrace.

Northbound services

Services 5, 7, 14, 45 and 49 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, York Place, Picardy Place and London Road.

Services 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, X29, X31, X33 and X37 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, Frederick Street to Princes Street (or in the case of 29/X29, to Howe Street).

Services 29 and X29 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, Frederick Street to Howe Street.

Southbound services

Services 3, 5, 7, 14, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, 49, X29, X31, X33, X37, N3, N14, N30, N31 and N37 will follow normal routes southbound via North Bridge and South Bridge.

Nightbus Services

Nightbuses N3, N14, N30, N31 and N37 will follow daytime diversions with all services stopping on George IV Bridge.

When complete the tram line will have a stop at St Andrew Square as it does now. The next stop will be at Picardy Place before the line proceeds down Leith Walk and stopping at McDonald Road, Balfour Street, Foot of the Walk, The Shore, Port of Leith, Ocean Terminal and Newhaven.

Like this: Like Loading...