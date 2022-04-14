For anyone looking to enjoy a day out with family and friends or pick up some Easter gifts and decorations, Fort Kinnaird has confirmed its Easter weekend opening times.

With a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as ODEON cinema, there are many ways to make the most of the Easter break at Fort Kinnaird.

From Friday 15th – Monday 18th April the centre’s shopping hours will remain the same as normal:

Good Friday – 15 th April: 9am – 9pm

April: 9am – 9pm Easter Saturday – 16 th April: 9am – 6pm

April: 9am – 6pm Easter Sunday – 17 th April: 9am – 6pm

April: 9am – 6pm Easter Monday – 18th April: 9am – 9pm

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know many people will be looking for ways to spend quality time with family and friends during the Easter break, and we look forward to welcoming them to the centre.

“To help them make the most of this time together, we’re open every day over the Easter weekend, so visitors can spend a day or evening out at the centre.”

Fort Kinnaird is home to more than 70 retailers and restaurants, including Primark, M&S, ProCook, Next, Smyths, Wagamama, Nando’s and Fridays. There are also over 2,600 free parking spaces.

It’s recommended to check the opening hours of any individual retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment.

For more information to help plan your Easter trip to Fort Kinnaird, including what’s on head here.

