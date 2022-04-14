A partnership between HeatFix Scotland and the Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) will mean a jobs boost for the capital.

The link-up comes two months after HeatFix launched in the city, managing director Andrew Lamond announcing the collaboration as the firm accelerates its growth plans.

The deal means EBC will become the installer of choice for HeatFix Scotland, while HeatFix will be the dedicated servicing company for EBC’s growing customer base.

Welcoming the agreement which is expected to create dozens of jobs between now and the end of the year, Mr Lamond said: “When I spoke to Mark and explained my vision, he agreed it was a good fit. It’s the ideal collaboration and a great opportunity for a young company like ours to work with Scotland’s largest independent boiler installer.

“We are now up to 13 employees since starting out in February. An agreement like this gives us confidence that we can go out and employ more staff. We are ahead of our targets and want to ensure we keep on the upward trend.”

Mr Glasgow, managing director of the Edinburgh Boiler Company, said the partnership was a “big step forward” for the firm he set up in 2015.

“I was aware of Andrew’s credentials and reputation in the industry and what he has done with HeatFix in a short space of time,” he said.

“Like us, he has brought in a solid team of quality engineers, all HeatFix engineers are experienced former Scottish Gas engineers, and I have seen at first hand the exceptional quality of jobs they have done.

“I couldn’t ignore the service offering that would be provided by the collaboration. The partnership is a big step forward in terms of the overall quality of service provided to not only our current customer base, but one-off clients as well.”

