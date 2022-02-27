Sweet or savoury? Short stack or pile them high? With Pancake Day just around the corner, Fort Kinnaird have come up with four tasty ways you can celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Tuck into an American classic at Frankie & Benny’s

If you’re a fan of brunch, then look no further than Frankie & Benny’s. Tuck into classic American-style pancakes topped with maple syrup and bacon, or why not sweeten things up with banana and chocolate sauce?

Visiting with the whole family? Kids are also catered for, with their breakfast stacks including apple juice, orange juice or milk in the price. View Frankie & Benny’s full menu here.

Get your quick fix at McDonald’s

Looking for a quick and easy option that the whole family will enjoy? McDonald’s is renowned for its McMuffins, but did you know it also serves pancakes for breakfast too?

Diners can enjoy three golden pancakes drizzled with syrup and served with a classic pork sausage patty. Available to sit-in and savour or devour on the go.

View McDonald’s’ full breakfast menu here.

Mix it up with Marks & Spencer

Preparing your pancakes at home? Marks & Spencer at Fort Kinnaird has all the essentials you need to create your dream stack. Along with the key ingredients of eggs, caster sugar, lemon juice, flour and milk, shoppers can also pick up various fruit, syrups and sauces. Kids will love the Percy Pig dessert sauce!

Short on time? Pick up a pack of buttermilk pancakes or try a pre-made shaker mix. Available in classic or vegan varieties, simply add your milk of choice, shake, pour and cook.

Browse in-store or visit Marks & Spencer’s website for more Pancake Day recipe ideas.

Perfect your flip with ProCook

For those looking to show off their skills at home, ProCook has a variety of quality crepe pans to help you flip the perfect pancake.

While the simple carbon steel crepe pan (£7.99) is ideal for little ones having their first attempt, ProCook’s Professional Granite crepe pan (£34) will allow budding chefs achieve the perfect flip. With a non-stick coating and a cast iron body, this pan comes with a 25-year guarantee.

Click here for ProCook’s website

For more information about planning a trip to Fort Kinnaird, please visit www.fortkinnaird.com.

