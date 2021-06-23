Judy Mariens, who was the 2020 Local President at JCI Edinburgh, a membership organisation which provides development opportunities for people aged 18-40, won the title of Most Outstanding Local President, at a European awards ceremony.

The event, which took place during the virtual JCI European Conference, aimed to showcase and celebrate outstanding member contributions and projects from JCI chapters across the continent.

During her presidency, and despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, Judy successfully led the JCI Edinburgh board and organisation through what was a tough but very rewarding year. Judy encouraged active participation from members in a range of virtual activities which connected, supported and inspired young people across the capital. In addition to leading the JCI Edinburgh board and continuing with her day job, Judy made time to volunteer weekly with the Scran Academy – a charity that worked to provide food packages and cooked meals to those in need during lockdown.

Valerie van Kemenade, Local President at JCI Edinburgh for 2021, said: “We’re so proud of Judy, she has shown outstanding leadership skills last year and she very much deserves this award. It is fantastic working with Judy and it was a great opportunity learning from her last year. We’re happy to see her contributions to JCI and our local community recognised. Well done Judy!”

Judy Mariens, added: “I am honoured to have won this fantastic Award on behalf of the JCI Edinburgh Board. It was a joy to lead such a committed team and to support our members during a challenging year, and I learned so much on the way. What a lovely surprise – thank you to JCI Edinburgh for the nomination!”

WHAT IS JCI EDINBURGH?

JCI Edinburgh is often lauded as the city’s ‘Best kept secret’! It is a membership organisation for 18–40-year-olds that provides training and leadership opportunities, networking, social events and projects that make a difference to the Edinburgh and the wider community. It gives members a chance to develop themselves both professionally and personally.

Like this: Like Loading...