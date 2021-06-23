Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Jamie Bain, aged 19, who breached the terms of his home detention curfew after being released from Her Majesty’s Young Offenders Institute in Polmont.

It is believed he has connections in the Edinburgh area as well as the Scottish Borders.

He is described as white, light brown/blonde hair, 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a slim build.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2584 of 4 June 2021.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

