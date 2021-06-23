The Blackhall branch of pharmacy company, Lindsay & Gilmour, has had a makeover in the past nine months and will officially reopen on Thursday.

A ceremony will be held at the shop on Hillhouse Road on Thursday 24 June at 11am after which customers can see for themselves the transformation inside the pharmacy. During their visit they will receive 10% off purchases, a goody bag and a free health check including blood pressure testing, health advice, glucose testing, advice on stopping smoking, diet and lifestyle.

The makeover was caused by flooding last year, and now the building is brewed throughout with increased public space, more IT and a larger consultation space created with wheelchair access and a new staff room area.

Pharmacy Manager Stephen Deazley and his team of highly experienced and knowledgeable health care professionals say they are looking forward to welcoming customers back into the pharmacy soon.

Lindsay & Gilmour Superintendent Pharmacist and Managing Director Philip Galt said: “I am so proud of the resilience of the whole pharmacy team at Blackhall who have remained dedicated to serving their local community throughout a challenging time in the last year. As well as rising to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team have had to work in a very limited space as the pharmacy underwent a considerable refurbishment following a bad flood. The pharmacy refit is now complete, and we are delighted with the results. Our patients can look forward to being welcomed and served in a state-of-the art environment by the same dedicated team of pharmacy professionals that make Lindsay & Gilmour so special.”

Like this: Like Loading...