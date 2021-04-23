Fort Kinnaird is preparing to welcome visitors back from next week, as the Scottish Government confirms that the country will move into the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions.

From 26th April, non-essential stores such as JD Sports, Next and Pandora will be open once again.

A selection of restaurants and cafes such as Five Guys, wagamama, Caffè Nero and Starbucks will also be welcoming customers back for the first time this year while Bread Meats Bread will be opening its largest restaurant in Scotland from Monday. Visitors can enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks in groups of up to four people from two households indoors, with alcohol available when seated outdoors.

To help keep everybody safe, the retail park will continue to have its hand sanitising stations and enhanced cleaning regimes in place.

All visitors must wear a face covering when inside stores unless exempt for medical reasons, and the Fort Kinnaird team will be available to help and assist shoppers to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe shopping experience.

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “After a long break, our retailers are gearing up to open their doors once more. We know many customers are excited about the reopening and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Fort Kinnaird.

“As we reopen, safety will remain a top priority for us. Visitors can expect to see all of our extra safety measures still in place when they come to visit, and our team will be available to help visitors as they return to their favourite shops.”

Opening times and policies of individual retailers may vary, so it is always recommended that you check with them directly before setting off.

Visitor numbers will be carefully managed to make sure everyone can maintain social distancing. If the retail park or any of the stores become particularly busy, visitors may be asked to queue considerately in designated outdoor

areas.

More information to help you plan your next visit to Fort Kinnaird can be found on its website here: https://www.fortkinnaird.com/planning-your-visit

