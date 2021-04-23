PURE Spa will reopen all nine of its Scottish locations on Monday 26 April.

The award winning brand who have spas in all the main cities including Edinburgh, will be back offering treatments from then – the date set by The Scottish Government for close contact industries.

PURE Spa & Beauty operates across the UK and offers a range of PURE treatments using leading brand products including PURE’s own natural range, Elemis, Image Skincare, Leighton Denny and OPI. Guests can indulge in treatments including 90 minute massages, hot stone massages, deep tissue massages, facials, waxing, brow treatments including lamination, gel manicures and pedicures.

Becky Woodhouse, PURE Spa & Beauty Founder and CEO, said: “We are excited at PURE Spa & Beauty to be re-opening in Scotland on Monday, the teams are desperate to get back to normal and providing amazing experiences to our clients again. This lockdown has been incredibly hard and we look forward to helping our clients feel good again after 4 months of restrictions to our daily lives”.

