The beauty business is not going to be left behind by the restaurant trade, and has launched its own offer to try and attract customers back to the beauty salon.

Beauty brand PURE Spa & Beauty has launched a nationwide #TreatOutToHelpOut scheme in a bid to encourage customers to return to spas and salons.

Founder and CEO of PURE Spa & Beauty, Becky Woodhouse, announced the #TreatOutToHelpOut campaign today, and spas and salons who join the scheme will offer £10 off any treatment £50 and over, between Monday to Wednesday, from 1 to 30 September 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to cost small businesses in the beauty industry £9,282 each on average in lost work, earnings and loan repayments, according to a survey from Simply Business. PURE Spa has created this campaign to help rejuvenate the industry and increase spend in beauty salons and spas up and down the country.

Becky Woodhouse said:“The spas and salons that join in will be funding the £10 discount themselves as an investment and we hope customers will be equally as generous and return to their regular spa and beauty treats to help support our industry through reopening.”

The Edinburgh based business were inspired to kick off the initiative following the positive response to the UK government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative designed to rescue the hospitality industry from the effects of lockdown, which saw over 64 million meals claimed.

Following this successful scheme, the group believed it would be beneficial to create a spa and wellness version which could help the industry.

“#TreatOutToHelpOut has had an amazing response so far, we’ve already had loads of spa and salon managers and owners downloading the campaign materials. Ultimately, we hope the public will get behind our campaign and support their local spa or salon and come back for their regular treatments.”

The team at PURE Spa and Beauty work behind the scenes to make the experience as safe as possible for their team, and customers.

With this in mind, the beauty brand has introduced a new ‘Wellness Policy’ across their salon locations in line with UK government guidelines.

Full details can be found at www.purespauk.com/covid-19-information/



#TreatOutToHelpOut promotional offer is available now at all PURE locations. To book visit https://www.purespauk.com

