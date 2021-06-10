Capital Theatres have confirmed today that they can invite audiences back to theatres for the first time in 15 months.

The performances over this summer will be socially distanced and enhanced Covid safety measures are in place, all working towards a full programme of events from autumn 2021.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres said: “After closing our doors on 16 March 2020 and ‘going dark’ for longer than any of us would ever have imagined; we’re delighted to be able to welcome our audiences back into our theatres. We’ve worked closely with The Scottish Government and the wider theatre industry to ensure that audiences can feel safe, comfortable and secure as they return to the joy of live performance. Our summer programme, using socially distanced seating plans, will build the confidence of audience, staff and artists alike as we look forward to a full programme of events this autumn, bringing you all the thrilling variety and entertainment which Capital Theatres is famous for.”

FULL PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

The Donmar Warehouse’s Production of Blindness

Festival Theatre

Tue 29 June to Sat 3 July, 1pm, 3.15pm, 6.15pm, 8.30pm

A socially distanced sound installation.

Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens has adapted Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago’s dystopian novel Blindness as a sound installation, directed by Walter Meierjohann with immersive binaural sound design by Ben and Max Ringham. Juliet Stevenson voices the Storyteller/Doctor’s wife in this gripping story of the rise and, ultimately, profoundly hopeful end of an unimaginable global pandemic.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

Zog

Festival Theatre

Fri 9 July to Mon 12 July, Fri 4.30pm, Sat 11am, 2pm & 4.30pm, Sun 11am, 2pm & 4.30pm, Mon 11am & 2pmThe smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions (the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat) is back in 2021 and promises to be bigger, brighter and more roar-some than ever before! With brand new songs from Joe Stilgoe (The Jungle Book, The Midnight Gang) and directed by Emma Kilbey, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved Zog is a magical production for all ages.



SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

A Splinter of Ice

King’s Theatre

Tue 13 Jul to Sat 17 Jul Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Moscow 1987, as the cold war begins to thaw and Britain’s greatest living novelist Graham Greene meets with his old MI6 boss, Kim Philby, Britain’s greatest spy… and traitor.

From the writer and director of the award-winning West End hit play Three Days in May which inspired the Oscar Winning film Darkest Hour. Ben Brown’s coruscating new political drama explores an unlikely friendship. Yet a friendship woven of deceit as well as loyalty.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

Caitlin Moran: More Than a Woman LIVE!

Festival Theatre

Tue 13 Jul 7.30pm

Caitlin Moran is back on the road, and coming to Edinburgh and this time she’s celebrating getting older!

Caitlin will be discussing her new book More Than A Woman, a hymn to the women in their 30s and 40s and their supernatural ability to deal with the stuff you never thought would happen to you: grey hair; hangovers that last for days; ageing parents; having sex with the same person for years and years and still saying ‘thank you’ afterwards – the list goes on.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

Silent Cinema: A Night of Laurel and Hardy

Festival Theatre

Sat 17 Jul 7.30pm

Maestro Will Pickvance accompanies live on piano four of his favourite short films from those masters of comedy Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

Duck Soup is the first ever film where Stan & Ollie used their now familiar characters. In Putting Pants on Philip, Ollie does just that, as Stan plays an amorous Scotsman in a kilt! Flying Elephants takes the team back to the Stone Age, and in Should Married Men Go Home? the answer is a resounding Yes.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

Rosie Kay: Absolute Solo II

Festival Theatre

Sat 24 Jul 7.30pm

A triple bill of solos looking backwards and forwards at award-winning Birmingham choreographer Rosie Kay’s personal experience as a female in dance.

21 years on from her first ever solo show ‘Absolute Solo’ which she performed in the 1999 Edinburgh Festival, and six years since last appearing on stage herself, Kay returns to performing with a triple bill of solos.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED SHOWS THIS SUMMER

Scottish Opera’s Falstaff

Festival Theatre

Sun 8 Aug to Sat 14 Aug Sun, Tue, Thu, Sat 7.15pm

Scottish Opera returns to the Edinburgh International Festival with a new production by Glasgow-born director Sir David McVicar, specially adapted from the outdoor presentation. His new staging gets to the bones of Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff, balancing the laugh-out-loud moments with a poignant tale of a childlike man who has outlived his own time – full of experience and regret, but ultimately a glorious celebration of life itself. Conducted by Stuart Stratford.

SCREENING

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Festival Theatre

Wed 1 & Thu 2 Sep 7:30pmEmbark on a thrilling night of adventure with a brand-new collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival.The Banff Mountain Film Festival joins the world’s best adventure film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe. Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography – all on the big screen!

SCREENING

Banff Ocean Film Festival

Festival Theatre

Fri 3 Sep 7:30pm

Dive into a night of mesmerising ocean adventure! The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back with a brand-new collection of the world’s most incredible ocean films!Brought to you by the team behind the Banff Mountain Film Festival UK & Ireland Tour, this carefully curated selection of short films combines epic human endeavour and astounding marine life in a spectacular cinematic celebration of our oceans.

MUSICAL

Tell Me On A Sunday

King’s Theatre

Tue 14 to Sat 18 Sep Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Returning to the stage following her acclaimed performances in the National Theatre’s production of A Taste of Honey, Oliver!, One Man Two Governors, Annie, Abigail’s Party and Calamity Jane, Jodie Prenger stars as ‘Emma’, in the 2021 UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s classic musical, Tell Me On a Sunday reprising a role Jodie first brought to life in 2016.

MUSICAL

Grease

Festival Theatre

Mon 27 to Sat 2 Oct Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Thu & Sat 2.30pm

The world’s best-loved musical is back! Grittier and more glamorous than ever before.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and starring very special guest artist – Peter Andre as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine – reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving.

MUSICAL

Dirty Dancing

Festival Theatre

Mon 8 to Sat 13 Nov Mon to Thu 7.30pm | Fri 5pm & 8pm | Sat 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage is back, exploding with heart-pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash-hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

MUSICAL

Bedknobs & Broomsticks

Festival Theatre

Wed 19 to Sun 23 Jan 2022 Wed – Sat 7.30pm, Sun 5pm | Matinee Thu & Sat 2.30pm, Sun 1pm

Enter a world of magic and fantasy as Disney’s classic movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks makes its world premiere as an exciting new musical. With the original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), including Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing, The Beautiful Briny and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill; Bedknobs and Broomsticks will be brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.

MUSICAL

The Addams Family

Festival Theatre

Tue 25 to Sat 29 Jan 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Everyone’s favourite kooky and spooky family are back in this spectacular and hilarious musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominated Andrew Lippa, starring Samantha Womack as Morticia and Cameron Blakely as Gomez.

In this heart-warming story of love, family and friendship, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret – she’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family!

MUSICAL

Bring It On

Festival Theatre

Tue 15 to Sat 19 Feb 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Amber Davies and Louis Smith are ready to Bring It On as the smash hit Broadway Musical back flips into the UK. Inspired by the film of the same name, Bring It On The Musical takes you on a high-flying, energy fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness – wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

MUSICAL

The Rocky Horror Show

King’s Theatre

Mon 21 to Sat 26 Feb 2022 Mon to Thu 7.30pm, Fri & Sat 6pm & 9pm

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to the UK in 2021 as part of a sell-out worldwide tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

MUSICAL

Fat Friends: The Musical

Festival Theatre

Mon 7 to Sat 12 Mar 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Following the massive success of its first outing, Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends – The Musical, comes to the Festival Theatre next Spring, starring West End and TV favourite, Lee Mead. This hugely entertaining musical is based on the hit TV show Fat Friends, created and directed by the brilliant award-winning Kay Mellor, with original music and songs by Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Fat Friends – The Musical reunites our favourite foodie friends as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local slimming club, whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams.

MUSICAL

SIX

Festival Theatre

Tue 15 to Sat 26 Mar 2022 Tue – Thu 8pm, Fri 6pm & 8.30pm; Sat 4pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

DIVORCED ★ BEHEADED ★ LIVE!

The international smash hit musical SIX makes its royal return to the Festival Theatre! Multi award-winning, with a spectacularly successful sound-track storming charts across the globe, this sell-out Tudor take-off has ‘an incredibly strong and powerful message. Boundary-pushing, genre-redefining’ (The Australian) and is ‘pure entertainment’ (The New York Times).

MUSICAL

The Bohemians present Shrek the Musical

King’s Theatre

Wed 16 to Sat 19 Mar 2022 Evenings 7:30pm, Saturday Matinee 2:30pm

A big, green, terrifying ogre living alone on a swamp doesn’t sound like a fairy tale hero, but then, this is no ordinary fairy tale! When your travelling companion is a wisecracking Donkey, the feisty princess Fiona needs rescuing from a fire-breathing dragon, you’re surround by fairy tale misfits and the bad guy is the vertically-challenged, short tempered ruler of Duloc, that calls for a real hero…and his name is Shrek!

MUSICAL

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Festival Theatre

Tue 29 Mar to Sat 2 Apr 2022 Evenings 7:30pm | Matinees Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Funny, fabulous and feelgood, this is the musical sensation for all the family and not to be missed!Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.With an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this brand-new musical will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

MUSICAL

Orphans

King’s Theatre

Tue 12 Apr to Sat 16 Apr 2022 Evenings 7:30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Glasgow, 1998, one hell of a storm is ripping through the city. The Flynn siblings just need to survive the night and make it to their mother’s funeral in the morning.

Orphans is a darkly comic musical about family, grief and forgiveness. Don’t miss this stage adaption of the multi award-winning cult film by Peter Mullan (Westworld, Ozark, NEDS, The Magdalene Sisters, My Name is Joe), directed by Scottish theatre legend Cora Bissett (Adam, Glasgow Girls, What Girls Are Made Of) and ingeniously adapted by Douglas Maxwell (Yer Granny, The Whip Hand, Decky Does a Bronco). With raucous and heartfelt songs and music by Scottish composing team Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly (Anna And The Apocalypse, Steven Spielberg’s Animaniacs, Our Ladies)

MUSICAL

Singin’ In The Rain

Festival Theatre

Tue 26 to Sat 30 Apr 2022 Evenings 7:30pm | Matinees Wed, Fri & Sat 2.30pm

A smash-hit at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End, Jonathan Church’s critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain is back to make a splash in 2022.Journey back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20’s. Silent movie star Don Lockwood has it all, a string of hit films and a studio-engineered romance with the most beautiful actress in town. What Don doesn’t know is that the silver screen is about to find its voice, and a chance meeting with a talented young chorus girl set to steal his heart promises to change both Don, and Hollywood, forever.

MUSICAL

Sister Act

Festival Theatre

Tue 6 to Sat 17 Sep 2022 Evenings Tue – Sat 7:30pm | Matinees Thu, Sat & Sun 2.30pm

Brace yourselves Sisters! The Broadway and UK smash-hit musical Sister Act is coming to Edinburgh immediately following its record-breaking London run, reimagined for the 21st century.Now set in the present day, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

MUSICAL

The Osmonds: A New Musical

Festival Theatre

Tue 20 to Sat 24 Sep 2022 Evenings 7:30pm | Matinees Wed, Thu & Sat 2.30pm

You loved them for a reason – now, for the first time, you can see this sensational new musical and relive one of the world’s biggest ever boybands. The Osmonds: A New Musical tells the official story from Jay Osmond about the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade.From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show, to the arrival of Donny and Marie, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record breaking TV shows – until one bad decision cost them everything.

MUSICAL

The Cher Show

Festival Theatre

Tue 11 to Sat 15 Oct 2022 Evenings 7:30pm | Matinees Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Six decades of stardom, over a hundred million records sold. Legend, icon, Queen. She is Cher and this is her show.Goddess warrior of pop turned Hollywood royalty, the Grammy®, Oscar®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning Queen of re-invention has conquered it all. It’s now time to turn back time with this fiercely fabulous kick-ass new musical, directed by Arlene Phillips and choreographed by Oti Mabuse, to honour the original Queen of sass – the inimitable Cher. From a young kid with big dreams, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s meteoric rise to fame, flying in the face of convention at every turn.

DRAMA

Groan Ups

King’s Theatre

Tue 28 Sep to Sat 2 Oct Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Something a little different from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong… Following their phenomenal rise to global success, multi award-winning Mischief Theatre return to Edinburgh with their brand-new comedy all about growing up. Do we choose who we become? Is the story of our lives already written? Do we ever really grow up?

Follow an unruly classroom of six year-olds on their journey through anarchic high school teenagers to the challenges of adulthood.

DRAMA

Looking Good Dead

King’s Theatre

Tue 5 to Sat 9 Oct Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

The thrilling Roy Grace series from multi-million No.1 best-selling author Peter James returns to Edinburgh with the world premiere stage production of Looking Good Dead, starring award-winning actor and EastEnders icon, Adam Woodyatt and star of stage and screen Gaynor Faye (Emmerdale, Coronation Street, The Syndicate).

DRAMA

The Woman In Black

King’s Theatre

Tue 12 to Sat 16 Oct Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story…

Millions of theatre goers worldwide have experienced “the most brilliantly effective spine-chiller you will ever encounter” (Daily Telegraph).

DRAMA

The Enemy

King’s Theatre

Wed 20 to Sat 23 Oct Evenings 7.30pm | Matinee Sat 2.30pm

A radical re-imagining of the classic Henrik Ibsen play about truth, power and deception from Kieran Hurley, award-winning playwright and screenwriter of the critically acclaimed Scottish indie film Beats.

In a once great Scottish town, a massive redevelopment project promises to bring money, jobs and new prospects to its forgotten population. However, when Dr Kirsten Stockmann discovers a dangerous secret, she knows she must bring the truth to light – no matter the cost.

A provocative and timely drama about corruption, politics and the media featuring a brooding original soundtrack and live video, The Enemy is a uniquely Scottish take on Henrik Ibsen’s timeless work.

DRAMA

And Then There Were None

King’s Theatre

Tue 26 to Sat 30 Oct Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, “We are all being hunted”

Directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, Love from a Stranger), this brand-new production of the bestselling crime novel of all time will keep you on the edge of your seat…

DRAMA

The Play That Goes Wrong

King’s Theatre

Tue 2 to Sun 7 Oct Evenings Tue – Sat 7.30pm | Matinees Wed, Sat & Sun 2.30pm

Mischief’s multi award-winning international smash hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is returning to Edinburgh, following its previous sell-out successes!

The Cornley Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does! As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

DRAMA

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

King’s Theatre

Mon 8 to Sat 13 Nov Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Sleepy Hollow is an ancient place with a bloody history. A town full of deadly secrets. A town that will stop at nothing to keep itself safe.

When Ichabod Crane becomes the teacher in Sleepy Hollow, he arrives with a sense of wonderment. Catching the eye of wealthy heiress Katrina Von Tassel he decides she’s the woman he’s going to marry come what may. What he doesn’t realise is that he is about to unleash the very devil himself – the Headless Horseman, a creature doomed for eternity to seek a terrifying revenge.

DRAMA

Fatal Attraction

King’s Theatre

Tue 1 to Sat 5 Feb 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation motion picture, James Dearden’s intoxicating new stage play of Fatal Attraction brings the definitive movie thriller to the UK stage. When happily married New York attorney Dan Gallagher, meets charming editor Alex Forrest on a night out in the city, they both commit to a night of passion they can’t take back. Dan returns home to his family and tries to forget the mistake he has made, but Alex has different ideas. Dan’s about to discover that love is a dangerous game, and Alex has only one rule; you play fair with her, and she’ll play fair with you.

DRAMA

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Festival Theatre

Tue 22 to Sat 26 Feb 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed, Thu & Sat 2.30pm

The National Theatre’s Olivier and Tony Award® -winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to Edinburgh.

Director Marianne Elliott’s smash hit production brings Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour’s dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

DRAMA

The Da Vinci Code

King’s Theatre

Tue 5 to Sat 9 Apr 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Based on the best-selling novel of this century, with over 100 million copies sold, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon. Translated into over 50 different languages, with author Dan Brown named as one of Time’s 100 most influential people and adapted into a smash-hit movie that grossed over $750 million, The Da Vinci Code surprises at every twist. Now you can experience the sensational story live on stage, as Langdon and Neveu follow the trail of clues and race to uncover the truth in the greatest thriller of the past 2000 years.

DRAMA

A Murder is Announced

King’s Theatre

Tue 3 to Sat 7 May 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd is delighted to present their acclaimed production of a classic Miss Marple mystery.

The residents of Chipping Cleghorn are astonished to read an advert in the local newspaper that a murder will take place this coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock. Unable to resist, the group gather at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired. Enter Miss Marple, who must unravel a complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer…

DRAMA

Keepers of the Light

The Studio

Fri 6 & Sat 7 May 2022 Evenings 8pm

December, 1900. Three keepers disappear from their post on the Flannan Isles lighthouse, 20 miles west of the Outer Hebrides. What happened to the men has never been answered, and becomes the talking point for three technicians who find themselves stranded on the remote station.

Join Davie, Alec and Mac as they delve into the mystery and step into the shoes of the missing keepers. Follow them as they navigate the choppy seas of speculation, myth and folklore, and as they ponder the unfathomable question; “what could cause three men to vanish into the night?”. Some stones, of course, are best left unturned…

DRAMA

Cluedo

King’s Theatre

Tue 10 to Sat 14 May 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Was it Miss Scarlet, with the revolver in the dining room, or was it Professor Plum, with the lead pipe in the library…?

Based on the classic detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 film CLUE, the brand new stage play of CLUEDO is coming to the King’s Theatre next Spring. This UK premier production is directed by Mark Bell, director of the award winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and just like the game, it promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

DRAMA

Wuthering Heights

King’s Theatre

Tue 24 to Sat 28 May 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

The Yorkshire moors tell an epic story of love, revenge and redemption.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed that will haunt generations to come.

Shot through with music, dance, passion and hope, Emma Rice (Romantics Anonymous, Wise Children, Brief Encounter) transforms Emily Brontë’s masterpiece into a powerful and uniquely theatrical experience.

DANCE

AJ & Curtis’ Big Night Out

Festival Theatre

Sat 18 Sep 7:30pm

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island and Greatest Dancer favourite Curtis Pritchard are bringing you a brand-new action-packed variety show in 2021.

AJ and Curtis’ Big Night Out is a live entertainment spectacular, featuring explosive choreography and dance routines, roof-raising live musical performances with some incredibly special guest singers, live interactive games, and comedy with exciting prizes to be won.

DANCE

Innovations Dance Platform A

The Studio

Fri 15 Oct 7:30pm

Dance Horizons proudly presents Innovations Dance Platform’s SpringEdition. Returning to The Studio with an international programme of four contemporary dance works.

Dance Horizons launched Innovations in 2014 and to date independently produced over 7 editions of the platform. Presenting works by more than 17 choreographers from across the UK and overseas. Innovations continues to advocate the creation and performance of new work by contemporary dance artists at all stages of their professional career.

DANCE

Innovations Dance Platform B

The Studio

Sat 16 Oct 2pm & 7pm

Dance Horizons proudly presents Innovations Dance Platform’s Autumn Edition. Returning to The Studio with an international programme of energising contemporary dance.

Dance Horizons launched Innovations in 2014 and to date independently produced over 8 editions of the platform. Presenting works by more than 17 choreographers from across the UK and overseas. Innovations continues to advocate the creation and performance of new work by contemporary dance artists at all stages of their professional career.

DANCE

Ballet Black

Festival Theatre

Thu 18 Nov 7:30pm

Dance so thrilling, imaginative and rich that it packed our auditorium for their first visit to us in June 2019 – the hugely popular Ballet Black is back with a mixed bill full of lyrical contrasts and beautiful movement. For her latest programme, Artistic Director Cassa Pancho, MBE brings us new and original works. Royal Ballet’s Olivier Award-winning choreographer Will Tuckett blends classical ballet, poetry and music to explore ideas of home and belonging while Mthuthuzeli November contemplates the purpose of life in The Waiting Game. Expect sensational solos, seductive duos and fiercely dynamic pieces performed seamlessly by the group.

DANCE

Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Festival Theatre

Wed 1 to Fri 31 Dec Evenings 7.30pm, Matinees on selected dates

Costumes plucked from the most gorgeous chocolate box; Tchaikovsky’s score to transport you to a land of dreams; and a story lifted straight from the pages of a classic fairy tale.

We follow Clara on a journey through the worlds of her imagination, as she drifts off to sleep on Christmas Eve. She meets the dashing Nutcracker Prince, takes on the larger-than-life Rat King, and is whisked into the luscious land of sweets by the Sugar Plum Fairy!

This winter, banish the dark skies and enjoy a visual feast as we take you and your family on a fantastical adventure. With choreography by Scottish Ballet founder Peter Darrell, and live music played by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, this ever-popular ballet is the perfect Christmas treat.

DANCE

Burn the Floor

Festival Theatre

Sun 9 Jan 2022 7:30pm

Kevin Clifton and the sensational worldwide Ballroom dance company Burn The Floor return with a bang in 2022!

This fiery, energetic and revolutionary Ballroom production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading Ballroom show after more than two decades. A mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

DANCE

Motionhouse presents Nobody

King’s Theatre

Fri 28 Jan 2022 7:30pm

Fast-moving and highly physical, Nobody explores the tension between our inner lives and how we make sense of the world around us.

Motionhouse’s renowned dance-circus style combines with mesmerising choreography to tell this emotional and ultimately uplifting story, full of twists and turns. Packed with visual magic, the world on stage is transformed before our eyes. Digital projections and the shape-shifting set create a constantly changing environment where nothing is quite what it seems…

DANCE

Remembering the Oscars

Festival Theatre

Sun 27 Mar 2022 7:30pm

Aljaz and Janette will be returning with their brand new show Remembering The Oscars. Get ready to celebrate the Oscar-winning songs in this exhilarating new dance spectacular with Strictly’s favourite couple. Whether you are Wishing On A Star, Swinging On A Star or merely dancing in the City of Stars, this incredible production will take you from Disney family favourites, through to the Golden Ages of Hollywood and Bollywood, with songs from Lady Gaga, Adele, Prince, Queen, Eminem, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand, as well as classics from legendary songwriters such as Burt Bacharach, John Barry, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin and many more.

DANCE

Johannes Radebe: Freedom

King’s Theatre

Sun 17 Apr 2022 7:30pm

TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is thrilled to be presenting his first UK Tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom.

The show is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers.

Johannes will take the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

DANCE

Oti Mabuse: I Am Here

Festival Theatre

Sun 8 May 2022 7:30pm

Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer reigning champion OTI MABUSE is creating a show like no other in 2022. Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

Oti Mabuse – I Am Here is a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream. From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

DANCE

Scottish Ballet’s The Scandal at Mayerling

Festival Theatre

Thu 26 to Sat 28 May 2022 Evening 7:30pm | Matinee Sat 2:30pm

A true story of desire and destruction

The year is 1889 and, in the woods outside Vienna, the Empire must hide a terrible secret. At the royal Mayerling hunting lodge, Crown Prince Rudolf is found shot dead alongside his teenage mistress.

Reimagined and redesigned by Scottish Ballet, this dramatic world premiere will be the first time Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s iconic ballet is produced in the UK outside of London.

DANCE

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals

Festival Theatre

Sun 29 May 2022 Matinee 2:30pm | Evening 7:30pm

Directed by Strictly’s Creative Director of Choreography Jason Gilkison, the show will feature a stunning line-up of pro dancers ready to race back to the dancefloor: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Professional World Mambo Champion and 2021 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; 2021 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk, two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe and Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

DANCE

Anton and Giovanni: Him & Me

Festival Theatre

Fri 1 Jul 2022 Evening 7:30pm

Strictly Come Dancing professionals ANTON DU BEKE and GIOVANNI PERNICE join forces in 2021 for their first ever tour together – HIM & ME!

The Ballroom King and the two-time Guinness World Record holder will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers. This show promises to be THE best night out in the Summer of 2022 for all ages… A true dance extravaganza!

PANTO

Sleeping Beauty

King’s Theatre

Sat 27 Nov 2021 to Sun 16 Jan 2022 Matinees and Evenings available

Rise and shine! It’s the pantomime of your dreams!

With over 90,000 people attending the King’s Panto each festive season it’s never too early to book for next year!

FAMILY

In the Night Garden

Festival Theatre

Fri 24 & Sat 25 Sep 10am, 12noon, 2pm & 4pm

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all!

You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.

FAMILY

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

King’s Theatre

Tue 8 to Sat 12 Feb 2022 Evenings 7pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2pm

Direct from London, the acclaimed production of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe is coming to Edinburgh. Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch. The nation’s favourite novel, now on the stage.

FAMILY

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever

King’s Theatre

Sat 23 & Sun 24 Apr 2022 10am, 1pm & 4pm

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – it’s going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

Prepare for the brand new Peppa Pig live show packed full of songs, games and laughter, it really is the best day ever for Peppa Pig fans!

FAMILY

Funbox present Jungle Party

King’s Theatre

Sun 5 Jul 2022 Matinee 2pm

It’s time to stop ‘lion’ around, pack up your ‘trunks’, be a ‘snappy dresser’ and get up to some ‘monkey business’ because FUNBOX are having a JUNGLE PARTY – and you’re all invited!

Join Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo (formerly of The Singing Kettle) as they swing into their latest musical adventure and follow the sound of the drums in search of the ultimate jungle boogie. There are songs to sing, keys to find and new friends to discover along the way.

COMEDY

Paul Smith: Changed

Festival Theatre

Sat 4 Sep 8pm

A lot has changed for Paul in recent years. Join him for his 3rd and largest ever tour of the UK and Ireland as he once again mixes sharp, hilarious stories from his life with his trademark off the cuff wit.

COMEDY

Philly Philly Wang Wang

King’s Theatre

Sun 26 Sep 7:30pm

Following a sell-out 2018 tour and a 2019 Edinburgh Fringe run that sold out in advance, Phil ‘Philly Philly Wang Wang’ Wang is back on tour with his newest show.

Phil has made a name for himself (that name being Phil Wang) exploring sex, romance, politics, and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage with shows that delight in his unique Wang brand of smart and silly. This one is about morality and the modern sense of self. Swell!

COMEDY

Gary Meikle: Surreal

King’s Theatre

Sun 24 Oct 8pm

After his meteoric rise through the ranks, Scottish Comedy Award winner and viral sensation Gary Meikle is back with his second tour show, Surreal! A word that perfectly describes Gary’s last twelve months. He started the year performing in comedy clubs, and ended it selling out big theatres in the UK as well as tours in America, Canada and Europe!

COMEDY

An Evening of Eric & Ern

Festival Theatre

Mon 15 Nov 7:30pm

For all the family from 8 to 108, Eric and Ern is a brilliant homage to Morecambe and Wise crammed full of those famous comedy sketches, from Grieg’s Piano concerto, Mr Memory…’Arsenal’, to the paper bag trick! From the Olivier Award nominated duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, this nostalgic show evokes memories of a time when whole families would huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings.

COMEDY

Janey Godley’s Soup Pot Tour

Festival Theatre

Fri 19 Nov 7:30pm

Hot from her recent appearance’s on BBC’s ‘Have I Got News for You’ and BBC Scotland’s ‘Breaking the News’, Fringe Festival sell out and with over 20 years of performing award winning comedy around the world from Newcastle to New Zealand. Janey is excited to bring you her hilarious new show for 2021.

COMEDY

Ross Noble’s Humournoid

Festival Theatre

Sat 15 Jan 2022 7:30pm

What happens when pure comedy takes human form? What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?

Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it. This is it.

COMEDY

Round the Horne

Festival Theatre

Sat 22 Jan 2022 7:30pm

From the producers of the UK tours of The Goon Show and Hancock’s Half Hour comes another radio comedy classic live on stage.

From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half-an-hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief.

COMEDY

Ed Gamble: Electric

King’s Theatre

Sun 20 Feb 2022 7:30pm

After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking. Co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, Taskmaster champion, and has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

COMEDY

Hannah Gadsby: Body of Work

Festival Theatre

Sun 13 Mar 2022 7:30pm

Hannah Gadsby, world class, award winning funny person, has a brand new live show – Body of Work – and it’s arriving in the UK in March 2022!

In 2018 the global sensation and ground-breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that a lot of people (heaps, actually) started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn’t quit: stand-up comedy.

COMEDY

Iain Stirling: Failing Upwards

King’s Theatre

Sun 10 Apr 2022 5pm & 7:30pm

Iain Stirling (Love Island and Taskmaster) is taking his ‘extremely funny’ (Telegraph) comedy back on the road for his biggest ever nationwide tour, following his 2018 sell-out smash U OK HUN? x. Do you ever wonder how people manage to be normal? Iain does. So much so he’s written a brand new stand-up show about it. Join the ‘star of comedy’ (The i) as he explores his inability to function in the most basic of public settings, social media’s constant pressure to “live your best life” and that one time a man stole his shoes.

COMEDY

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

Festival Theatre

Sun 24 Apr 2022 8pm

Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.

COMEDY

Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado

Festival Theatre

Sun 19 Jun 2022 7:30pm

Double-bill of two new 60-minute sets, back to back nightly from “the world’s greatest living stand-up” (Times). Including new material for 2022.

The first half, Snowflake, will be heavily rewritten in the light of the two years the show has been laid off, looking at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war between lovely snowflakes and horrible people. The second half, Tornado, questions Stewart’s position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly listed his show as “reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe.”

COMEDY

Sandi Toksvig LIVE: Next Slide Please

Festival Theatre

Mon 27 Jun 2022 7:30pm

Following the sell-out 2019 tour of National Trevor, the comedian, broadcaster, writer, campaigner and all-round good egg, returns with her brand-new show, Next Slide Please…

In an evening of warmth, love and laughter, Sandi will explore reasons to be cheerful after many long months of coronacoaster gloom. Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes, a quick-fire Q&A and possibly a game of Covid Lingo Bingo. (Don’t expect handstands, ministerial behaviour or impressions of Chris Whitty)

COMEDY

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

Festival Theatre

Sat 2 & Sun 3 Jul 2022 8pm

The hilarious Sarah Millican is back on tour with a Bobby Dazzler of a new stand-up show.

In this, her sixth international tour, you’ll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

Sarah has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh.

VARIETY

Allan Stewart’s Big Big Variety Show

King’s Theatre

Tue 29 Mar – Sat 2 Apr 2022 Evenings 7.30pm | Matinees Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Ok, what do we need? We need to laugh. And I do as well. I’ve decided after I received hundreds… dozens…Well, one old lady from Morningside stopped me in the street to say, “please bring the Big Big Variety Show back to the Kings!”So I’ve decided to bring it back to the Kings one more time before it closes for the refurb it so badly needs. It will be full of sketches, music and surprises. Personally, I can’t wait to see you all again. – Allan Stewart

SPOKEN WORD

Yotam Ottolenghi: A Life in Flavour

Festival Theatre

Fri 17 Sep 7:30pm

An exclusive opportunity to hear directly from Ottolenghi himself about his life in flavour, and find inspiration for your own cooking.

Is flavour at the heart of your cooking? Do you dream of taking your food to the next level? Then don’t miss this chance to hear from chef and cookery writer Yotam Ottolenghi as he discusses the tastes, ingredients, and flavours that excite him, and how he has created a career from cooking.

SPOKEN WORD

Levison Wood: The Art of Exploration

King’s Theatre

Thu 23 Sep 7:30pm

Join critically acclaimed author and explorer Levison Wood as he takes to the stage for his third UK tour, The Art of Exploration.

In this entertaining two-hour one-man show, Levison shares his experiences and learnings from a lifetime of travel, from his army career and the front-lines of Afghanistan to his photo-journalism assignments in the Congo and Nepal, as well as world-renowned expeditions through some of the most testing environments on earth, including the Nile, Himalayas and the Arabian peninsula.

SPOKEN WORD

An Evening with Nick Butter

The Studio

Sat 6 Nov 7:30pm

In November 2019, Nick Butter was crowned the first person to run a marathon in every country in the world. Along with this, he sets a number of world records and has a wild, eclectic story to tell. Tales of muggings, war zones, dog attacks, extreme exhaustion, and the sheer scale and diversity of our planet. His talk is accompanied with stunning photography and videography from around the world.

SPOKEN WORD

Dick & Angel: Dare to Do It ‘So Much More to Say’

Festival Theatre

Mon 7 & Tue 8 Feb 2022 7:30pm

Dick & Angel Strawbridge, the stars of Channel 4 hit ‘Escape to the Chateau’ are on the road again on their ‘Dare to do it’ Tour with so much more to say. During this highly entertaining evening, the duo explains who they are, where they have come from, how they met and why they dared to do it!

SPOKEN WORD

Nick Knowles & Neil Oliver: Does History Repeat Itself?

King’s Theatre

Sun 3 Apr 2022 7:30pm

For the first time, two of the most recognisable faces of British broadcasting will try and answer one of the most emotive and topical questions of our time, ‘who are the British, and how did we get to where we are now’?

What has gone before keeps happening, and the real price is always paid, in blood, sweat and tears, by the same people. It is overlooked and forgotten souls who have always done the heavy lifting and bear the burden of history.

SPOKEN WORD

Trixie Mattel

Festival Theatre

Sun 1 May 2022 8pm

Trixie Mattel is not only a major pop culture figure but a stand up comedian and musician with talents that defy classification. Trixie’s coming to Edinburgh on tour with an exciting electro-folk reinvention. Expect to feel that you’ve landed in a PeeWee Herman video, with some surf rock and a love for 60’s country music. She’s listening to a lot of Fountains Of Wayne and Apples In Stereo, collecting mod Barbie dolls and watching Brady Brunch reruns!

SPOKEN WORD

in Conversation with The Sopranos

Festival Theatre

Tue 21 Jun 2022 7:45pm

Get the real story behind what Vanity Fair called “the greatest pop-culture masterpiece of its day” when three of The Sopranos’ most iconic cast members sit down for a chat.

For the first time in the United Kingdom, Steven Schirripa (Bobby ‘Bacala’), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), and Vincent Pastore (‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero) will take us behind the scenes of the legendary show – the stories, the dramas, the laughs – not to mention the countless theories about the show’s controversial finale. A family on-set and off, they’ll take a deep dive into the relationships formed during the show’s eight – year run, and the impact that their on-screen capo, James Gandolfini, had on their careers and lives.

MUSIC

Lost In Music

Festival Theatre

Sat 20 Nov 7:30pm

Get ready to recreate the Magical 70’s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of Disco! Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from Artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of Disco! With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

MUSIC

Simon & Garfunkel: Through the Years

Festival Theatre

Fri 7 Jan 2022 7:30pm

Critically-acclaimed as one of the greatest tribute shows in the world, Simon & Garfunkel Through the Years has toured the globe extensively, receiving standing ovations and selling out theatres night after night.

Fronted by Dan Haynes and Pete Richards collectively known as Bookends, the show is a “masterpiece” (BBC Radio) in musicianship; exquisitely recreating the unmistakable sound of Simon & Garfunkel.

MUSIC

Paul Carrack: GOOD and READY Tour

Festival Theatre

Sun 6 Feb 2022 7:30pm

Paul Carrack, one of the most revered voices in music and a figurehead of soulful pop for decades, will return to the delight his legions of admirers, performing 24 dates across the UK on the GOOD and READY tour 2022.

Nicknamed ‘The Man with the GOLDEN VOICE’ in a BBC documentary about his phenomenal 50-year career Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze and the Grammy Award nominated ‘Living Years’ by Mike and the Mechanics is now firmly established as one of the hardest working, independent musicians on the scene.

MUSIC

RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey

King’s Theatre

Thu 21 Apr 2022 7:30pm

Join us as we tell the story of Reggae music and the Windrush Generation and hear how their music took the world by storm.

Narrated by comedian John Simmit and featuring ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and Reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band.

Get ready to dance to the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Lord Kitchener, Millie Small and many more.

MUSIC

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival: Jools Holland

Festival Theatre

Fri 15 Jul 2022 7:30pm

Jools’ Jazz & Blues Festival party is not to be missed.

Back by popular demand, the 20-piece band love playing Edinburgh and always deliver an exhilarating live show featuring Ruby Turner’s breath-taking gospel and R&B vocals, Louise Marshall’s soul tones, and the powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums. This year, their special guest is the renowned Scottish singer, Eddi Reader.

MUSIC

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival: Curtis Stigers

Festival Theatre

Sat 16 Jul 2022 7:30pm

Singer and saxophonist, Curtis Stigers epitomises musical class; suave sophistication, style and presence. His shows have been outstanding highlights of the Festival’s last decade and we’re delighted to welcome him back with his own top class US band.

A wonderfully luxurious voice, superb phrasing and natural musicality is everything the best jazz vocalists need to move audiences emotionally, and Stigers has them all. With a set-list spanning his entire career, from massive chart hits to his super sophisticated 2020 album, “Gentleman”, he embraces everything from classic swing to the great American songbook to contemporary songs, and makes it all his own.

