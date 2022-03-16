A new corporate partnership with Stewart Brewing, a craft brewery based right here in Edinburgh, has been announced by Capital Theatres.

Stewart Brewing’s values chime well with Capital Theatres’ ethos, encompassing a commitment to excellence; offering exceptional service which exceeds customer expectations; dynamic teamwork and a strong work ethic; a commitment to fun; and care for the community and the environment.

All these principles are echoed in Capital Theatres’ own values of Consideration, Collaboration and Professionalism as well as their commitment to sustainability and community, and fun goes without saying.

Capital Theatres’ Corporate Partner Stewart Brewing will benefit from a brand match with Scotland’s largest independent theatre charity operating three city-centre venues: the Festival Theatre, the King’s Theatre and the Studio. With a diverse year-round programme of drama, dance, musicals, opera, ballet, children’s theatre and more, our theatres attract audiences from across Edinburgh, the Lothians and beyond.

They’ll also be supporting their pioneering creative engagement work, development of Scottish talent and their co-production of landmark theatre experiences.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres said: “We’re thrilled to find partners in Stewart Brewing, a company, like ourselves, based in Edinburgh but with a reach which stretches nationally and beyond. As Scotland’s largest theatre charity, we’re passionate about working alongside local businesses especially those who share our values round excellence, community and the environment. We’re also very much onboard with their commitment to ‘Have fun and enjoy life!’.”

Jo and Steve Stewart, Founders of Stewart Brewing said: “We are thrilled by the opportunity to work with Capital Theatres over the next 3 years. There’s no denying that Edinburgh thrives off the arts and we are proud to play our part in supporting Capital Theatres in delivering world class productions to the city, and we can’t wait to be enjoying them with a beer in hand.”

