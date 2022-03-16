‘Van Gogh Alive’, the multi-sensory phenomenon created by Grande Experiences, finally comes alive tomorrow (Thu 17th March) and transforms Festival Square into an immersive, one-of-a-kind kind exhibit of the life and work of the seminal Dutch artist. Scotland’s Capital takes on hosting the exhibition following successful runs in Media City Manchester and Kensington Gardens.

In the Covid-safe venue, purpose-built in Festival Square, audiences can immerse themselves in the life and work of Vincent van Gogh with more than just their eyes. State-of-the-art SENSORY4™ immersive gallery technology displays Van Gogh’s work in a kaleidoscope of colour. Set to an evocative classical score that is delivered via a high-fidelity 3D sound system, this combination of sound, visuals and aromas of Provence will give visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings as if they are living and breathing.

Visitors are offered the chance, not just to experience art, but create their own; with interactive art stations and expert video tutorials to help channel the wealth of artistic inspiration found in the exhibit. Visitors can also create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ painting and the iconic ‘Sunflower selfie room’ – a 360° mirrored room complete with thousands of sunflowers that has delighted Instagram feeds the world over.

John Carrigan, Project Director for ‘Van Gogh Alive’ said “It is important for us as a visiting exhibition that we link in with the local business eco-system and work across stakeholder groups so that we can maximise the opportunity ‘Van Gogh Alive’ brings. We are thrilled that Essential Edinburgh is one of our first partners and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Bruce Peterson, owner of Grande Experiences, said: “After mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million people and selling-out cities all over the world, including Rome, Sydney and Beijing, we’re incredibly excited that ‘Van Gogh Alive’ makes it’s Scottish debut in the nation’s capital. This is an unforgettable cultural experience for all the family.”

Tickets are available at www.vangoghaliveuk.com/edinburgh: £22/20 (concessions) for adults and £15 for children, with school group discounts available and Under 5’s are free of charge.

If you are worried about COVID symptoms affecting your visit, then you can book with confidence because anyone with symptoms or who has been asked to self-isolate should attend the exhibition. And with that in mind, we have updated our terms and conditions so that you have up to 48 hrs before your visit to return or exchange your tickets for these reasons. Tickets are available via our official trusted ticketing partner and member of The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, Red61.

