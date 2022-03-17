Braeburn Whisky are sponsoring The New York City Tartan Day parade which makes its return this tear after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic.

It brings together thousands of people from across New York City, the United States and Scotland to march through Manhattan (picture by Scott Stanger) on Saturday 9 April and is part of a week-long series of events is a celebration of Scottish heritage and culture.

Scottish-born Hollywood actress and film-maker Karen Gillan has been announced as Grand Marshal of the NYC Tartan Day Parade, only the second woman to have been appointed this title in the history of the event.



Braeburn have an operational heart in Scotland, and offices in international locations and, in addition to lending their support to the annual Tartan Day Parade, the company are also sponsoring the Friday night ceilidh, as organised by the city’s Caledonian Club.



The company have recently opened in UAE, to meet growing demand in the Asian region, and plan to open an office in New York City in the near future.

Braeburn CEO Niall Brown said: “Our sponsorship of the NYC Tartan Day Parade indicates that Braeburn Whisky is making waves globally, and is here to stay.

“NYC Tartan Week celebrates the richness and dynamism of Scottish heritage and culture – both the traditional and the modern, and that’s why this sponsorship feels like such a natural fit.”

Braeburn Whisky will be bottling a single cask, single malt whisky distilled at Glen Garioch distillery as a commemorative bottling to mark the event and it will be available as a limited edition release from select retailers.



