Grange are five points behind Premiership leaders Western and can’t afford a slip when they visit Peffermill on Saturday (13.00) to face Edinburgh University as league games are fast running out.



Western are unbeaten in their 15 league games, winning 12 and drawing three and Grange have won ten and drawn four of their 15, losing once.



Pressure is increased on Grange as third-placed Edinburgh University could close to three points of Grange if they win.



The previous fixture ended in 0-0 but the students lost 6-2 at Clydesdale last Saturday and coach Hamish Imrie (red shirt) has work on his hands to lift his men.



Elsewhere, Western entertain sixth-placed Dunfermline Carnegie (13.30, Auchenhowie) who have only earned two points from four games and the Fife side lost 6-2 in their previous meeting.



Fifth-placed Clydesdale visit Watsonians (no time given), who are fourth, and the Glasgow side’s recent form includes a draw with Western and that big win over Edinburgh University.



The battle to avoid the automatic relegation spot appears to be between Tayside pair Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers who lead their near neighbours by three points.



Grove Menzieshill, with only one win in 15 league games this season, entertain Inverleith (14.00, Dawson Park). The Edinburgh side edged Grove Menzieshill 3-2 in early February.



Second-bottom Wanderers travel to face Kelburne (14.20, Glasgow National Hockey Centre), who are fourth in the relegation section, while Hillhead and Uddingston meet each other (12.30, Old Anniesland).



