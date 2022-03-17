Friday, April 1 at Deer Park Country Club, Livingston (7.30pm) is the date for Edinburgh Monarchs’ season launch show and tickets are now on sale for the event which has become a highlight of the pre-season calendar.

Monarchs presenting duo John McGillivray and Liam Rudden will introduce fans to all of the 2022 Monarchs as the team look ahead to an exciting season.

Tickets are priced at £8 for general admission. Gold Members are able to book their tickets for £5 with tickets for Blue Reward Card holders priced at £6. Children 16-years-old and under will be admitted free.

Those who booked tickets to the cancelled 2020 Season Launch Show will automatically be issued with tickets to this show over the next week and supporters should keep an eye out for these arriving.

Monarchs bosses ask fans to check junk mail just in case and any supporters who can’t attend should get in touch for a refund and this frees up tickets for other supporters. Doors open at 7:00pm with the show getting underway from 7:30pm.

LIBRARY PICTURE

