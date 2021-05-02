Glencorse boss Bill Taylor (pictured) is delighted with catch returns and comments from anglers since his season opened last week.



Big numbers have been reported along with the quality of the trout landed.



Nearby, Loganlea has also continued to enjoy good sport and another Midlothian reservoir, Rosslynlee, has maintained its great recent record.



Regular Rab Amos landed 20 on buzzers at the weekend with D Bullen using the same fly to land 13.



There has also been good sport reported across the Pentland at Harlaw with Millennium bugs, buzzers, nymphs and lures catching fish, some close in.

