Bill Taylor, the owner of Glencorse, has confirmed there are no spaces left for the Scierra Pairs heat at his water on Sunday, August 1, 2021.



Nearby, the winter series of one-off events is under way at Rosslynlee (pictured) and day one was tough in a strong wind but lures, snakes, bibio and spider were among the favoured patterns.



Jamie Mcleary landed the heaviest fish. He bagged four and returned another seven with a double rainbow included.



Robin Scott returned nine while Tam Preston bagged four and returned five as did John Newton. The next event is on Sunday, November 29 which is open to all anglers.

