Bonnyrigg angler Sean McGarry (pictured) landed 47 trout during a session at Rosslynlee, backing up his 33 and 23 from previous visits this Spring.



The water is said by anglers to be “on fire” and owner Nicola Perfect said 1,600 fish have been returned and 190 killed since mid-February.



McGarry revealed that his tally would have been much greater if he had landed everything he hooked.



Depth is the key and the angler confirmed that with weather getting warmer the fish were taking buzzers from 3ft up to just below the surface.



Nearby Loganlea has also been fishing well with the Menzies brothers, David, Ross and Chrissy, landing over 30 fish between them on their last visit.



Meanwhile, angling opens on the Water of Leith and at Harlaw reservoir on Thursday, April 1. Free permits are required for the Water of Leith and they are available online or from the Edinburgh Council’s Natural Heritage team on 0131 529 2401 or email naturalheritageservice@edinburgh.gov.uk.



Harlaw permits are only available online this year but Malleny Angling, who administer the water, stress that online booking is only available one week before your visit.



