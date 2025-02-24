Two stalwarts of Malleny Angling, Robert Ross and Rob Horsfield, have retired from the committee after many years of sterling service to the long-established club who fish at Harlaw and Threipmuir reservoirs above Balerno.

Robert was company secretary and Rob the treasurer and they have helped steer the club through tough times.

Alex Rose, the club’s new secretary, presented the awards after the annual meeting in Balerno Bowling Club which was attended by around 40 members.

Stephen Oliver, Malleny Angling’s head bailiff, has also retired and his job has been taken by Robert Davidson, a current bailiff.

The formal business followed a tribute to Graeme Simpson who sadly passed away during the season.

Treasurer, Paul Kenny, reported that the club had broken even, thanks to a tremendous effort from the committee who have trimmed costs to the bone.

The year has been overshadowed by doubt and uncertainty caused by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planned improvements to the car park at Harlaw and Threipmuir, particularly Harlaw, which have been under way for some time.

Officials of Malleny Angling have held a number of meetings with the council’s Heritage bosses and contact has been made with Neil Gardiner, chair of the Pentland Hills Advisory Committee.

A delegation has also met MSP, Gordon MacDonald, the SNP member of the Scottish Parliament for the Edinburgh Pentlands constituency.

Alastair Lyndon, a board member, said that the committee still did not know what car parking would cost once the machines were installed at Harlaw and Threipmuir and this uncertainty was having an effect on the club’s membership. He called for clarity on that and on the timing of the proposed re-surfacing of the road into Harlaw.

Positives from the meeting were that a junior adult day permit, for those aged between 18 and 22 years, will be introduced this year, costing £15 a day. A one-fish kill limit will apply. Proof of identity will be required at the point of purchase together with presentation of photographic identity to the duty bailiff.

Anglers under 17 years fishing with a member or day permit are free and the fishing season at Harlaw and Threipmuir opens on April 1.

If the adult has a kill permit the junior can help contribute to the kill limit of the adult permit holder.

Memberships and season tickets are still available and interested parties can apply on the Fish Harlaw website. It takes minutes to do. Information relating to the club is regularly posted on the Fish Harlaw Facebook page.

Prices for the 2024/25 season are membership £250, season £330 and day kill tickets are £30. Day catch and release permits are £25.

A membership liaison officer was also announced, a new appointment, and Ronnie Mackenzie will relay information from the committee, handle queries and act as conduit for information and ideas for social media posts. He will work closely with the head bailiff.

Finally, long-standing member, and well-known local fisherman, G P Goh, was awarded the Chairman’s Trophy for his efforts to help many members down the years.

Committee for 2024/25: chairman, Nigel Duncan; secretary, Alex Rose; treasurer, Paul Kenny; stocking and health and safety, Alastair Lyndon; head bailiff, Robert Davidson; members liaison officer, Ronnie MacKenzie; catch returns officer, Ronnie Robinson.

PICTURE: Rob Horsfield (left) and Robert Ross (right) receive retirement gifts from club secretary, Alex Rose. Picture Nigel Duncan

