The committee of Malleny Angling have confirmed a new, reduced price, permit for young anglers.

The move is to encourage more young adults into the sport and it will come into force on a trial basis when the season opens at Harlaw and Threipmuir on April 1. The season closes on October 31.

The price for the special ticket is £15, a significant reduction, but the purchaser must prove they are between 18 and 22 (under 23), by showing some identification, according to club secretary, Alex Rose.

He said: “The committee are desperately keen to see more young adults coming into fishing. Therefore, we have priced the permit at a limit which we feel is value and they can afford.”

Fishing on the banks at Harlaw and from The Boathouse to Black Springs on the neighbouring reservoir, Threipmuir, is from 8am to dusk, seven days a week once the season starts.

Anglers are reminded that it is fly fishing only on Harlaw, no spinning, no boat fishing, no float tube fishing and no bait fishing and see the Fish Harlaw page on Facebook for information about fishing Harlaw and Threipmuir.

PICTURE: A crisp, spring day at Harlaw. Picture Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...