It’s been all systems go at Shielfield Park as speedway edges closer to the start of the 2021 and major improvements and essential repairs have been completed.



The work has included a new noise barrier around the perimeter wall of the first and second bends and co-promoter, Jamie Courtney said that the cosmetically-pleasing structure will do the trick for many years to come.



Other tweaks and adaptions have taken place at the stadium to help keep everyone attending speedway safe for the coming season.



Courtney added: “We have lots to look forward to in 2021, a resurfaced and reshaped race track, a new team of young riders full of passion and vision for the future and a stadium well-equipped to welcome people back on a Saturday night.”



Cramlington-based FTS (Fire Training Services North East Ltd) will be continuing as the Bandits title sponsor for the 2021 season and Courtney said: “The company pledged their support to the club for the ill-fated 2020 campaign and Berwick Speedway are delighted to have them back onboard for the upcoming season that is due to kick off in May.”



Like this: Like Loading...