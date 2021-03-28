The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
There are no daily briefings unless there are major announcements in the coming weeks leading up to the election.
The statistics in Scotland as at 28 March 2021 are shown below.
As at 21 March 2021, 9,897 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|24 March 2021
|692
|3.1%
|3
|7,562
|31
|321
|215,075
|2,249,612
|48,521
|249,252
|23 March 2021
|495
|107
|15,217
|3.6%
|7
|7,559
|28
|341
|214,383
|2,214,672
|42,847
|235,671
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|21 March 2021
|532
|104
|21,010
|2.9%
|0
|7,552
|31
|344
|213,529
|2,144,940
|72,575
|220,188
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|19 March 2021
|655
|138
|25,080
|2.9%
|8
|35
|397
|212,509
|2,066,460
|52,793
|201,435
|18 March 2021
|624
|134
|26,282
|2.7%
|7
|7,536
|38
|405
|211,854
|2.023,002
|51,405
|192,100
|17 March 2021
|625
|105
|23,451
|3.0%
|12
|7,529
|38
|422
|211,230
|1,981,818
|49,298
|181,879
|16 March 2021
|597
|81
|17,208
|3.8%
|7
|7,517
|42
|440
|210,605
|1,943,507
|43,463
|170,892
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|13 March 2021
|639
|97
|23,284
|3.4%
|8
|7,508
|38
|479
|209,068
|1,867,123
|29,328
|156,250
|12 March 2021
|682
|102
|22,596
|3.4%
|17
|7,500
|38
|512
|208,429
|1,844,636
|26,812
|149,409
|11 March 2021
|591
|73
|26,761
|2.5%
|22
|7,483
|42
|556
|207,747
|1,825,800
|25,315
|141,433
|10 March 2021
|691
|96
|24,998
|3.1%
|20
|7,461
|50
|582
|207,156
|1,809,158
|28,855
|132,760
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|8 March 2021
|501
|67
|11,529
|5.0%
|1
|7,422
|59
|654
|205,999
|1,774,659
|17,711
|118,732
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|6 March 2021
|555
|72
|22,992
|3.0%
|12
|7,421
|63
|639
|205,108
|1,743,869
|32,081
|114,081
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
