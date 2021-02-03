National Records of Scotland (NRS) have reported the number of deaths involving COVID-19 for Week 4: 25-31 January 2021.

As at 31 January, 8,347 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week 25-31 January, 440 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, this is a decrease of 12 deaths from the previous week.

Of the 440 deaths between 25-31 January, 68% were of people aged 75 and over, and 14% were aged under 65.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Glasgow City at 67, followed by North Lanarkshire and City of Edinburgh both at 40.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals representing 301 deaths, 97 occurred in care homes, 38 at home or in non-institutional settings and 4 in other institutions.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending 31 January was 1,593, 21% higher than the average for the same week in the period 2015 to 2019.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Each statistic represents the loss of a loved one for families across the country.

“The latest figures show a very small reduction in the number of deaths compared with the previous week. Whilst it is too soon to conclude whether this is the start of a sustained fall in the number of deaths it is nevertheless a positive sign.

Our report also shows that deaths from all causes are 21% above average for this time of year. Most of these excess deaths occurred at home or in hospital, whilst the number of deaths in care homes were just below average for this time of year.”

