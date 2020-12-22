Edinburgh Park’s four storey flagship office building, 1 New Park Square, has reached its highest point.

The topping out of the 84,330 square feet building is cause for celebration for developer Parabola and construction managers Sir Robert McAlpine, who have overcome the impact of the pandemic on the industry to reach this milestone.

Set within Edinburgh’s newest cultural quarter and already attracting interest from the market, 1 New Park Square will provide a model healthy office environment with natural ventilation, high ceilings, full fresh air displacement cooling and a workplace density of one person to eight sqm.

Overlooking what will be a bustling civic square, the office has ample bike storage, generous provision of charging points for electric vehicles, and a community Gastro bar and café with live performance space for year-round events. It will feature a green sedum roof blanket system and will be powered by 100% renewable energy. A super-resilient communications infrastructure is also planned.

Parabola Chairman Peter Millican said: “We are very excited to have reached this landmark ahead of Christmas after such a challenging year. We are particularly proud of our construction partner Sir Robert McAlpine for achieving it while keeping the workforce safe. This office building reflects our passion for delivering exciting places where people will want to be, not only because of innovative architecture and good design, but also because we care about the environment, sustainability, social value and wellbeing.”

Earlier this month, City of Edinburgh Council approved Parabola’s residential led scheme at Edinburgh Park which includes 1,737 homes as well as a 170-bed hotel and a total of 462,848 commercial space.

Photo of the topping out by Andy Mather

Like this: Like Loading...