A new restaurant opening in Edinburgh is almost a weekly occurrence, but this is a little different as it is situated in Edinburgh Park where owners Parabola are creating a new business district.

It also includes an artisan bakery already open for number of weeks before the restaurant and bar open their doors.

The owners of the restaurant Patina at 1 New Park Square which seats 260 say the menu is contemporary European and Levantine-inspired. The Head Chef Jonathan Kirk uses fresh local produce and some of the highlights on the menu include sweet potato gnocchi with cavolo nero and cep salt, venison sausage with borlotti beans and chilli butter. For those seeking a quick escape from their desks there is a set lunch menu featuring dishes such as portobello mushrooms with pearl barley and tapioca pudding.

Co-owner and managing director, Geffen Yoeli-Rimmer, said: “From daily freshly baked pastries made using local butter, to lunchtime fare that’s miles from the dreary shop-bought sandwich, and a knockout all-day menu featuring fresh, homemade pasta, Patina’s aim is to bring people together over good food.”

The team has gone to great lengths to ensure Patina’s menu is packed with thoughtfully-sourced artisanal Scottish produce, with support of local suppliers, including: Mossgiel Organic Farm, The Edinburgh Butter Co and Phantassie, the organic vegetable delivery service.

Patina is a £2.4 million bar, restaurant, artisan bakery and live music venue brought to the capital by the team behind the Kiln in Newcastle where the business combines a pottery with an all day Middle Eastern restaurant.

Shynara Bakisheva, artisan baker and supplier of Kiln’s bread, is working with the experienced bakery team at Patina, to bring the highest quality baked goods to Edinburgh diners.

Patina is housed on the ground floor of a net zero carbon building, designed with sustainability at its heart.

Geffen continued: “Hospitality with an eco-conscience is in Patina’s DNA. One of the many appealing aspects of Edinburgh Park is that it’s on Edinburgh’s tram and bike network. We also use local suppliers where possible and within 12 months, we’ll be working with some of the city’s urban farms to compost all of our food waste. Our venue is forward looking in so many ways and we can’t wait to welcome diners from across the city.”

Patina’s bar and restaurant opens today 2 November 2022. Easily accessed by tram from Edinburgh Park Central stop or by bike, the venue is also accessible by car, with car parking facilities across the road, which are free of charge for 60 minutes.

