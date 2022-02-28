Kate Forbes, Minister for Finance and the Economy, visited the Parabola development at 1 New Park Square in Edinburgh Park to see the progress for herself.

The project received a loan from SPRUCE the Scottish Government investment fund for regeneration.

The new urban quarter is promised to be net zero carbon and incorporates housing as well as office and commercial space. The development is being held up as an architectural exemplar for Edinburgh, with a civic sunken square, garden square, multi-use games area, car park and Padel Tennis courts. The first of seven new office buildings at Edinburgh Park, 85 000 square feet 1 New Park Square is designed with “wellness and sustainability at its core – powered by renewable energy and has exemplary transport links unique in the UK”.

The new building has a terrazzo floor and timber lining in reception with a bespoke oak desk and a unique tapestry commissioned by Parabola and created by Dovecot Studios. There is a sculpture trail already in place on the site.

Founder and Chairman of Parabola, Peter Millican, said: “We were delighted to welcome Kate Forbes MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy as we are within days of completing our first office building in a new sustainable urban quarter, cultural destination and creative campus with sustainability at its heart. The exemplar neighbourhood will bring stunning architecture, inspirational workplaces, affordable homes, a civic square, public lido, and its own arts programme to one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

“We should like to pay tribute to the professional team that has been responsible for getting us to this stage on our eight year journey and in particular commend the heroic efforts of Sir Robert McAlpine’s workforce who have helped deliver a sublime building within an exceptional setting during a significantly challenging time.”

Ms Forbes said: “As we move towards our recovery from COVID, it’s important to see the creation of new spaces that are healthier, attractive and more sustainable for our communities to live, work and play in.

“It’s great to see such an ambitious project come to life and I am pleased that this project was able to secure a £14.5 million loan from SPRUCE, the Scottish Government investment fund for urban regeneration.

“I look forward to seeing the site develop further in the years to come, providing jobs and homes for those in Edinburgh and the South East.”

Reach for the Stars by Kenneth Armitage installed at Edinburgh Park part of Parabola’s arts strategy for the development

