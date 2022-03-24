One of the first parts of the Parabola development at Edinburgh Park has been completed by contractors Sir Robert McAlpine.

The building at 1 New Park Square is a milestone in the development of the new business park hailed as a forward thinking place to live and work. Sustainability is at the core of the project with renewable energy and exemplary transport links – but there is also a culture element with sculptures by Eduardo Paolozzi taking centre stage.

On Wednesday Paolozzi’s Vulcan was being craned into place as one of our readers passed by.

Vulcan being craned into place PHOTO Pete Roche

Parabola said: “New pieces of sculpture by William Tucker and others have been commissioned for the park and, together with established pieces such as Sir Eduardo Paolozzi’s “ Vulcan”, will create a unique art trail.”

Exciting news! Today we’re welcoming the arrival of Sir Eduardo Paolozzi’s ‘Vulcan’ to Edinburgh Park.



Made in 1999, the 7m tall Vulcan is one of Paolozzi’s last major works and takes its name from the Roman god of fire and metalworking.https://t.co/iiNJLSLlca pic.twitter.com/7S1uwDGWT8 — My Edinburgh Park (@myedinburghpark) March 23, 2022

The building sits in a civic square with adjoining garden, multi-use games area, car park and Padel Tennis courts. It was designed by architects AHMM an has a reception area with terrazzo flooring and timber lining as well as an oak desk. The tapestry hanging there was commissioned by Parabola and created by Dovecot Studios. The commission is inspired by Leon Kossoff’s study of the painting ‘Minerva Protects Pax from Mars by Rubens’ and will become Dovecot’s first public artwork for Edinburgh in a decade.

Founder and Chairman of Parabola, Peter Millican said: “Firstly, we should like to thank the terrific team at Sir Robert McAlpine who have delivered exemplary space and a landmark building to the optimum quality with a finish and attention to detail that we were seeking during a significantly challenging time.

“Parabola is proud to be creating a new sustainable urban quarter, cultural destination and creative campus with sustainability at its heart. This new Edinburgh neighbourhood brings stunning architecture, inspirational workplaces, affordable homes, a civic square and its own arts programme to a sublime setting.”

Parabola MD Tony Hordon said: “1 New Park Square is the first of seven net zero carbon new office buildings at Edinburgh Park. The location and connection of 1 New Park Square is exceptional and its facilities, such as the new bakery, bar restaurant, sports and performance space set it apart.

“1 New Park Square is a building that makes you smile – and has been designed with wellness at its heart, representing some 85,000 sq. ft. The pioneering building is leading the way for a net-zero future with all-electric infrastructure, PV arrays on the roof, high ceilings, openable windows, and double height balconies providing exceptional fresh-air circulation. Views from 1 New Park Square to the Pentlands are as stunning as the public realm which is also peppered with world-class sculpture, some of which were specially commissioned for the site.”

James Thomson, Partner at Cushman & Wakefield Edinburghsaid: “1 New Park Square is unique in delivering what forward thinking office occupiers are seeking. The highly sustainable approach to design and operations, and the intense focus on creating a great working environment through provision of outstanding amenities and an exceptional customer experience, is central to meeting ESG obligations and attracting increasingly demanding top talent.”

Cameron Stott, Lead Director JLL Edinburgh said: “There is an acute shortage of grade A office accommodation in Edinburgh, with no other new build office space available and completing before 2024, the delivery of 1 New Park Square is critical for the city. As businesses return to the office after the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in demand from occupiers seeking high quality grade A space which they can encourage their staff back to the office and 1 New Park Square certainly meets their requirements.”

