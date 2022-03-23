Following the release of “Where Are You Now” with Lost Frequencies that continues to dominate the UK Top 5 with over 400 million streams to date, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Calum Scott has today announced his biggest headline UK & European tour to date.
Calum will begin the European leg of the tour in Vienna, Austria on 13 September before performing in cities across Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Ireland. The UK leg of the tour arrives on 1 October at Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.
Calum said: “It feels so incredible to announce my U.K. & European tour! It’s been a long time coming and a lot of planning but after the last few years we’ve had, you can just tell how excited people are for live music again and I’m so happy to be a part of it. I am coming back with my band to play the songs that people discovered me on, as well as new songs from my second album which I would say is my best and most personal work yet – I can’t wait to see you there.”
The news also follows the latest release of Calum’s emotionally empowered single and video “If You Ever Change Your Mind.” It’s the third song that Calum has shared from his highly anticipated sophomore album, due out this spring.
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 25 MARCH AT 10AM AT CALUMSCOTT.COM/LIVE
- 2022 U.K. & European Tour Dates:
- 13 September Vienna, Austria Arena
- 15 September Munich, Germany Muffathalle
- 16 September Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus
- 18 September Prague, Czech Republic Archa Theatre
- 19 September Hamburg, Germany Fabrik
- 20 September Berlin, Germany Metropol
- 22 September Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall
- 23 September Paris, France La Trianon
- 24 September Brussels, Belgium Cirque Royal
- 26 September Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal
- 30 September Dublin Ireland Olympia
- 01 October Edinburgh, U.K. Queens Hall
- 02 October Manchester, U.K. Lowry Lyric Theatre
- 04 October Birmingham, U.K. Town Hall
- 06 October London, U.K. The Palladium
- 08 October Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena