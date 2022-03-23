Following the release of “Where Are You Now” with Lost Frequencies that continues to dominate the UK Top 5 with over 400 million streams to date, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Calum Scott has today announced his biggest headline UK & European tour to date.

Calum will begin the European leg of the tour in Vienna, Austria on 13 September before performing in cities across Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Ireland. The UK leg of the tour arrives on 1 October at Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.

Calum said: “It feels so incredible to announce my U.K. & European tour! It’s been a long time coming and a lot of planning but after the last few years we’ve had, you can just tell how excited people are for live music again and I’m so happy to be a part of it. I am coming back with my band to play the songs that people discovered me on, as well as new songs from my second album which I would say is my best and most personal work yet – I can’t wait to see you there.”

The news also follows the latest release of Calum’s emotionally empowered single and video “If You Ever Change Your Mind.” It’s the third song that Calum has shared from his highly anticipated sophomore album, due out this spring.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 25 MARCH AT 10AM AT CALUMSCOTT.COM/LIVE

2022 U.K. & European Tour Dates:

13 September Vienna, Austria Arena

15 September Munich, Germany Muffathalle

16 September Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

18 September Prague, Czech Republic Archa Theatre

19 September Hamburg, Germany Fabrik

20 September Berlin, Germany Metropol

22 September Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall

23 September Paris, France La Trianon

24 September Brussels, Belgium Cirque Royal

26 September Utrecht, Netherlands TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal

30 September Dublin Ireland Olympia

01 October Edinburgh, U.K. Queens Hall

02 October Manchester, U.K. Lowry Lyric Theatre

04 October Birmingham, U.K. Town Hall

06 October London, U.K. The Palladium

08 October Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena

