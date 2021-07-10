The vaccination centre at the former RBS building in Edinburgh Park will close after the final patients are treated this weekend. Until Sunday afternoon anyone can visit the site either with or without an appointment.

In the last four months since opening on 1 March 2020, 82,595 doses of vaccine have been administered.

NHS Lothian is now moving to more flexible solutions and will use more mobile and surge vaccination clinics. This means that the board can target those who are still to be vaccinated more easily.

The site will be decommissioned on 12 July but the vaccination sites at the Royal Highland Showground will remain open. Lothian Buses rerouted their airport services to the Showground to help anyone who needs to go there for their vaccination appointment.

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director of Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian, said: “The site at RBS has played a key role in the vaccination programme so far and we are really thankful to our team who made it work so well. I would also say thank you to Royal Bank of Scotland for cooperation throughout the site’s operation.

“Anyone wishing to be vaccinated from Monday can do so visiting one of our four mass vaccination drop-in clinics across the region, which are continuing to operate.

“This weekend on 10 and 11 July, we will be running our mobile vaccination clinics with the Scottish Ambulance Service at The Centre, Livingston on Saturday, and Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre on Sunday. These are open to everyone over the age of 18 for first vaccination, and for those who are due their second vaccination having waited eight weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...