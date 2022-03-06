At risk groups will be offered a further dose of vaccine.

Spring booster doses will be offered to those aged 75 and over and people at highest risk of severe COVID-19 disease from Monday.

To protect these groups a spring booster dose will be offered at least 24 weeks after the last vaccine dose to:

adults aged 75 years and over

residents in care homes for older adults

individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed

Following recent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), letters are also now being sent out to parents and guardians inviting children aged five to 11 for their first vaccination appointments.

Children in this age group with specific medical conditions have already been invited.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and I therefore welcome the start of the rollout which will offer a further dose to these people.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus. The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

