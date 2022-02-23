National Records of Scotland have issued a weekly update on Wednesday confirming the number of deaths involving Covid-19 for Week 07: 14 February – 20 February 2022.

As at 20 February 2022, 13,235 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week 14 to 20 February, 75 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of five deaths from the previous week.

Of these, 9 deaths were aged under 65, 10 were aged 65-74 and there were 56 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Aberdeenshire, City of Edinburgh, East Ayrshire, Fife, Glasgow City, and Perth and Kinross (all with 6 deaths), had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 27 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.

Some 51 deaths took place in hospitals, 17 were in care homes and 7 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 75 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is five fewer deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,152, which is 9% fewer than the five year average.”

