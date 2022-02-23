Midlothian Third Sector Interface are holding a free online Cyber Resilience Conference on 2 March 2022.

This is aimed at anyone who works in the third sector and will be the only event combining guest speakers with some cyber essentials training.

Anthony Morris (Cyber Resilience Unit, Scottish Government) and Kevin Burns (Sight Scotland) who have helped third sector organisations become more cyber resilient will talk about keeping third sector organisations safe and the Third Sector Cyber Catalyst group (who help charities to be more cyber resilient).

Third sector organisations are often targeted due to the sensitive data they hold, so this free conference will give third sector organisations the chance to learn more about cyber security, and to take part in interactive training on the basic building blocks of resilience.

As part of the fun training session, Jill Bunyan will talk about cyber resilient behaviours such as using stronger passwords, scam/phishing emails, and device security to make sure attendees have the tools they need to protect their organisation.

Book free tickets:

Cyber Resilience Conference

Wednesday 2 March 2022

10:00-12:00 GMT

