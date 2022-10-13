National Registers of Scotland (NRS) have reported on deaths involving Covid-19 and the monthly analysis for September 2022.
As at 9 October 2022, 15,817 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
In the week to 9 October, 36 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, nine fewer than in the previous week.
There were six deaths in South Lanarkshire, and four deaths in both Glasgow City and City of Edinburgh. In total, 15 council areas had at least one death involving Covid-19 last week.
Of these 26 were in hospitals, six were in care homes, and four were at home or in a non-institutional setting. 20 deaths were female and 16 were male.
NRS monthly analysis shows that the age-standardised rate of Covid-related deaths was lower in September 2022 (35 per 100,000) compared to August 2022 (46 per 100,000). Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate of Covid-related deaths was 585 per 100,000 people in April 2020.
Of the 15,794 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and September 2022, 93% (14,750) had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 36 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is nine fewer than in the previous week.
“People living in the most deprived areas were 2.4 times as likely to die with Covid-19 as those in the least deprived areas. The size of this gap slowly widened over the period of the pandemic but has narrowed since January 2022, when the gap was 2.5.
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,275, which is 165, or 15%, more than the five year average.”
There have been nine deaths in Scotland in which the underlying cause of death was due to the adverse effects of vaccination against Covid-19, and four further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate.
This is an increase of two from the figure reported last month.
By 30 September 2022, statistics from Public Health Scotland state that 4.4 million people had been given at least one vaccine dose.
