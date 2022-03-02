National Records of Scotland have reported the number of deaths involving Covid-19 for week 8 from 21 February – 27 February 2022.

As at 27 February 2022, 13,316 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published on Wednesday by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 21 to 27 February, 79 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of three deaths from the previous week.

Seven deaths were aged under 65, 8 were aged 65-74 and there were 64 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 40 were male, and 39 were female.

Glasgow City (12 deaths) and Fife (8 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 25 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.

41 deaths were in hospitals, 25 were in care homes and 12 were at home or in a non-institutional setting. One death occurred in another institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 79 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is three more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,171, which is 6% fewer than the five year average.”

