Later this year another new name will show up at St James Quarter as The Botanist comes to Scotland for the first time.

In St Andrew’s Hall overlooking Leith Walk the new experience will include a lavish botanical themed interior with quirky cocktails and signature hanging kebabs.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, commented: “Spring has officially sprung here at St James Quarter as we welcome The Botanist to the family. With botanical themed interiors and refreshing cocktails, our customers are going to feel like they have been transported to an idyllic holiday destination.

“At St James Quarter, we pride ourselves on providing world-class facilities that will continuously offer unique and new experiences for our customers and The Botanist is set to do just that.”

Natasha Waterfield, Chief Operating Officer at New World Trading Company said: “Bringing our unique concept to Scotland for the first time is a hugely exciting moment for the business.

“Finding the right space in any location is paramount and St James Quarter is an innovative development that aligns with our brand and proposition. We can’t wait for the residents of Edinburgh, as well as the many tourists that visit the area, to experience our one-of-a-kind offer at The Botanist.”

St James Quarter has gone from strength to strength since opening in June 2021, and offers an impressive and growing list of names at the retail led destination, which includes & Other Stories, Mango, Zara, REISS, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Miele, Next, H&M, JD Sports, John Lewis and many more.

New roles available at the venue will be listed at https://nwtc.uk.com/careers.

