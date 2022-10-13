Men’s Premiership: Clydesdale v Uddingston, Dunfermline v Grange, Edinburgh University v Hillhead, FMGM Monarchs v Inverleith, Kelburne v Erskine Stewart’s Melville, Western v Watsonians.

Women’s Premiership: Edinburgh University v Watsonians, GHK v Glasgow University, Gordonians v Inverleith, Uddingston v Dundee Wanderers, Western v Hillhead.

Grange took over at the top of the men’s Premiership following their 5-1 victory over defending champions Western at Meggetland.

Their next assignment is a trip across the Forth to Dunfermline Carnegie who are seventh in the table with four points from a win, draw and two defeats.

The Fifers have scored 17 goals and shipped 19 while high-flying Grange have scored 21 and lost three in earning a maximum 12 points from four fixtures.

Second-placed Edinburgh University host Hillhead who are sixth with six points from three outings having won two are lost two.

The students are tucked in behind Grange with ten points having scored 25 goals and lost nine in recording three wins and a draw so far.

Inverleith, who are eighth, have a key clash at second-bottom FMGM Monarchs on Tayside. The Edinburgh side have three points from their three outings while newly-promoted Monarchs have one point from four games.

Bottom club Erskine Stewart’s Melville are pointless and have a goal difference of minus 19 having scored three and let in 22 in their four games so far. They travel to third-bottom Kelburne who have three points from their four games having scored eight goals and conceded 19.

Watsonians men travel to Auchenhowie to face a Western side who were knocked of the top of the table by Grange last weekend and will look to bounce back.

The Glasgow-based combine slipped from first to fourth in the table after last Saturday’s disappointment and they have nine points.

Watsonians are fifth with six points but from only three games. Goal scoring seems an issue for as they have only netted six and lost eight. Western have scored 19 and let in six.

In the women’s Premiership, Watsonians women head the table with a maximum 12 points from four games and with a staggering goal difference of 33 having scored 34 and lost one.

They clash with second-placed Edinburgh University on Saturday and the students have nine points but they have only had three outings, scoring 23 goals and losing one.

Bottom club Gordonians, who are pointless after three fixtures, entertain Inverleith who are seventh with three points from the same number of games.

PICTURE: Watsonians at Uddingston in their first game of the women’s Premiership. Picture by Nigel Duncan

