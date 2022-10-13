Edinburgh-based women who beer group, Beers Without Beards, are holding a Women In Beer Festival (WiB Fest) from October 20 to 23 featuring a series of free events.

The group are teaming up with Edinburgh pubs to showcase some of the UK’s best female-owned breweries or those with female brewers, including Lost and Grounded, Wild Card, Merakai or the Edinburgh local Jump Ship Brewing.

At least two breweries will be showcased every day at a different venue. Thursday, October 20: Wild Card Brewery and Merakai Brew Co at Fierce Bar Edinburgh; Friday, October 21: Duration Beer and Gritchie Brewing at Lost In Leith Bar; Saturday, October 22: Big Smoke Brew Co and Coalition Brew at Dreadnought Pub; Sunday, October 23: Lost & Grounded and Jump Ship Brewing, Portobello Tap

The brewery showcases are free and open to people of all genders and Amélie Tassin, founder or Beers Without Beards and WIB Fest, said: “Our aims with the group and the festival are to show everyone that beer is also a drink for women and to create role models in order to redress the gender balance in the industry.”

One of the weekend’s biggest events, the “Women Who Beer” Meet Up will welcome female-led beer groups from all over the country. It will also celebrate the launch of the four collaborative beers brewed by the group members for the festival.

For the festival’s closing event, Beers Without Beards have teamed up with the Good Time Running Club to raise funds for WiB Fest’s charity partner Scottish Women’s Aid.

Starting at the Portobello Tap (87 Portobello High St) at 2pm for a 3km and 5km route, runners will finish back at the pub for a well-deserved post run refreshment.

Our picture shows a flashback to 2019 and the event is open to all genders and abilities and donations can be made on Beers Without Beards just Giving https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/women-in-beer-run

The full program of the festival can be found on Beers Without Beards Website https://www.beerswobeards.com/wib-fest

