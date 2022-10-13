Bonnyrigg Rose beat East Fife 3-0 when the sides met in Matchday Two back in early August, and the Midlothian club’s boss, Robbie Horn, would love to complete a win double over the men from the Bayview Stadium when they visit the Midlothian arena on Saturday (15.00).

A penalty from Neil Martyniuk after 21 minutes plus goals from Dean Brett six minutes later and Kevin Smith after 61 minutes did the damage. Callum Connolly was red carded with two minutes left.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Annan Athletic lifted spirits at New Dundas Park, according to manager, Robbie Horn, and he said the win also replied to recent criticism of the playing and coaching staff. What’s more, the welcome win also snapped a four-game losing streak for Rose.

East Fife have been inconsistent but won last time out, a 3-1 success at Forfar Athletic on Saturday, after two defeats and a draw.

They have 14 points, one ahead of Rose, with both having played ten games. The visitors have scored 14 goals and conceded the same number while the Midlothian club have scored 13 and let in 13.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s victory, Horn said: “I told the players before the Annan game to do what they have been doing and work hard and show a real hunger and desire and to try to get the supporters behind us.

“The team showed tremendous team spirit and togetherness and we competed all over the park. It was a massive three points for us and it lifts you away from the bottom. All of a sudden we are in mid-table.

“I thought we controlled the game for long spells. They had a threat with the boy (Josh) Galloway on the left side, but we got to grips with it. The boys were outstanding throughout the whole game.”

On-loan forward Kieran Mitchell made a real impart through the middle, scoring the second goal, and Horn was impressed: “He is quality, but he also works incredibly hard.

“As a defender, it is great if you see your strikers working like that, closing down. I thought George (Hunter) played his part as well.

“He scored with a great header and laid on the second for Keiran and defence starts from the front. Defensively we were magnificent as a team, not just at the back.

“Goalkeeper Mark Weir had little to do and the midfield three, who have taken a bit of stick recently, answered their critics, they got about the park and won most of the second balls and their individual balls, I was absolutely delighted.”

The clean sheet also pleased the manager and so did scoring a two goals from open play. Horn said: “That was a shift the boys put in there and training will be about recovery. It’s another big game at home (on Saturday) and, hopefully, the boys take confidence from that (the win over Annan) and can perform again.”

East Fife come into the game in transition. Assistant Greg McDonald is in temporary charge as Stevie Crawford has moved on. The closing date for applications for the job was this mid-week and the Fifers say that 20 have arrived.

Horn said: “The players will be thinking that the new manager could be looking at them and will be desperate to impress. I felt we played really well when we beat them through there early on in the season and, if we perform with the same level of commitment and heart and desire that we did on Tuesday, then, hopefully, we will get three points again.”

